PSNI rapped for intervening in Helen's Bay charity swim

Police say they won't 'shy away from enforcement'

Police have been criticised for their approach in dealing with a large number of people who visited a Co Down beach.

Crowds of people enjoying a day out at Helen's Bay on Sunday were pictured on social media.

Officers arrived at the scene and began asking those in attendance to disperse in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

Police said their attendance was in response to those watching a charity swimming challenge and no fines were issued.

We Are Vertigo owner Gareth Murphy (47), who was swimming in the area on Sunday morning, said the beach was busy but people were abiding by the social distancing guidelines and were in their bubbles.

He added that there was no organised event and the vast majority were taking advantage of the weather and using the opportunity to get outside.

"Swimming has got very popular because a lot of people are using it as a way of managing their mental health," said Mr Murphy.

"I was swimming on Saturday and went back on Sunday. I noticed it was a little bit busier on Sunday to be honest, but lots of people in socially distant bubbles were going into the water, coming out of the water and leaving. There were other people out walking too."

After his swim a police officer requested that Mr Murphy's wife leave the beach, but she refused as she was keeping an eye on her husband in the water.

"Police were just walking systematically up the beach, approaching people and then people were packing up and leaving," Mr Murphy added.

"These were people out on a nice day in November, everywhere was closed, people were out in the fresh air, stimulating their minds and everything else.

"I am very supportive of the police.

"They have a very difficult job to do, but this was just an incredibly absurd situation.

"There were people on a beach, which is nearly a mile long, being asked to move because they were out swimming."

The PSNI said that officers engaged with those gathered at the beach, who then dispersed from the area.

"Our approach has been that we will engage, explain and encourage members of the community to comply with the health protection regulations," it added.

"The vast majority of our community are complying with the restrictions, which we all recognise are asking people to restrict their personal and professional lives in a way none of us would ever have thought possible.

"While enforcement is our last resort we have not, and will not, shy away from enforcement when it is necessary."