PSNI shuts Co Down police station after Covid-19 outbreak

Ten officers have tested positive for the virus in Downpatrick

The PSNI has temporarily closed Downpatrick Police Station for a deep clean after 10 officers tested positive for Covid-19, while another 22 have been told to self isolate.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd explained that the contact tracing programme and business continuity plan has been initiated.

“The welfare of our officers and staff is our priority and as a precaution, an additional 22 police officers have been required to self-isolate,” stated Mr Todd.

“Any members of the public who have been considered as being in close contact with relevant police officers have been referred to public health agency for notification.

“While there are robust measures in place across the service to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, our officers and staff are also members of the community and the reality is that we face the same risks from this pandemic as all the residents of Northern Ireland.

“I want to reassure the public that we have planned for this situation and have resources and staff in place to ensure continuance of service delivery to keep our people and communities safe.”

Mr Todd added that the PSNI will be contacting those due to attend Downpatrick Police Station in the coming days to make alternative arrangements.

“We are also working to identify any other risks arising from this outbreak and will address those with out health care partners,” he said.