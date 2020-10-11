PSNI slammed over post of 'Mr Fox' in rules breach with officer

Foxy: PSNI posted this picture of a charity collector dressed as Mr Fox getting too close for comfort with an officer

The PSNI has landed itself in hot water after what - in normal times - would have seemed like an innocuous social media post.

Charity fundraiser, the now not-so Fantastic Mr Fox, has also come in for criticism for breaching social distancing guidelines by posing side by side with an officer, and raising a hand to the officer's face.

It all turned out to be a little too close for comfort and left the PSNI with faces as red as the fancy dress fox.

The photograph, which shows an officer greeting a charity collector at a local supermarket in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area, was quick to attract a response from the public, with many accusing the PSNI of setting a poor example and being in breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

While the original post on Sunday morning was subsequently edited, that failed to stop criticism with the character, dressed as the Fantastic Mr Fox from the Roald Dahl children's books and collecting funds for Cancer Research UK, is photographed standing side by side with a female officer and raising a hand to cover the officer's face.

A PSNI spokesperson said the original post had since been amended, but it still attracted complaints for sending out the wrong message over social distancing. The spokesperson said the PSNI would not be making any further comment.

In the edited post on Sunday morning the PSNI said: "The fundraiser inside the fox costume had their face covered throughout the encounter, which lasted only seconds. We recognise that the photo suggests that the officer and fundraiser are touching however we can reassure you that there was no physical contact.

"We've been out and about in Ballyclare this morning, and spotted the Fantastic Mr Fox at The Spar, Templepatrick Road.

"This cunning redhead was doing their bit for charity and asking for your spare change for Cancer Research UK. If you're passing give them a wave, and, if you're feeling charitable, stop and drop a few coins in.

"One of many worthwhile causes, I'm sure you'll agree."

While the message was understood by most as being posted to help promote the charity effort it prompted questions from social media users.

"Why is Mr Fox touching the police person's face?" asked one.

"Clear breach of Covid guidelines, I hope to hear of a fox being charged later today!" said another.

In response, the PSNI posted: "Thankfully the Fox didn't actually touch my colleague's face, and they were only side by side for a few seconds. As long as it would take to pass another in the street."

Policing Board member and Alliance MLA, John Blair said that while there was an understanding that the PSNI were trying to help promote the charity effort, greater care still needs to be taken when setting an example to wider society.

"It is vital that all of us, including those in public service, adhere to the social distancing guidelines," he said.

"We all need to show that responsibility particularly given the current spike in infections.

"As an example of what we all need to do right now it's perhaps not the best look."