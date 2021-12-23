PSNI to ‘review’ face mask enforcement policy once it receives clarity around Covid regulations

The PSNI has said it will review its current approach on encouraging the use of face coverings when it receives the full details of the Executive’s latest Covid-19 regulations.

First Minister Paul Givan stated on Thursday that it is ultimately up to the PSNI to enforce the use of face coverings in public spaces.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland, which represents rank and file officers, reiterated its view that it is “unrealistic and impracticable” to expect police officers to unilaterally enforce Covid regulations.

Retail NI agreed with Mr Givan’s view on police enforcement, but criticised a lack of communication from the Executive prior to Wednesday’s regulations announcement.

Meanwhile, Translink said its staff are checking that passengers are wearing face coverings and are working with the PSNI’s Safe Transport Team.

Within the Executive’s measures to tackle the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, it states there is a “statutory duty” on businesses to promote compliance with face covering requirements.

A grace period until January 7 will be in place from Monday before “enforcement is implemented”.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster, Mr Givan said the PSNI are the final authority when it comes to the enforcement of face coverings.

“I don’t believe we can enforce our way through this [pandemic],” he stated. “We need to bring people with us and that’s why we are seeking to enhance that messaging within different business organisations.

“So there needs to be very clear signage and having a duty to promote greater uptake of the use of the face coverings.

“Where people point blank refuse and break the law, and you reach that final point of having to try and encourage and inform people, then when it comes to issuing of health it is the police that has to do that.”

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said he agreed with Mr Givan on PSNI enforcement, but was critical of the Executive’s January 7 deadline, whereby enforcement must be implemented.

He stated there has been “zero communication” with the Executive and called on ministers to provide clarity.

“Since the start of the pandemic you've seen physical and verbal abuse of retail staff more than double,” he explained.

“This is staff that are not enforcing but are just encouraging people to wear a face covering.

“Sadly, there is a minority of customers who will not wear a mask.

“We didn't sit and wait for the Executive to act. We produced our own safe shopping plan for consumers this Christmas.

“We sent out thousands and thousands of posters to our members which remind customers that is their responsibility to wear a face covering.

“We have gone above and beyond to get that message out to consumers that they need to obey the law.

“If you go into a shop you need to wear a face covering. End of. No ifs or buts.”

A Translink spokesperson said they will review the new guidelines coming into force on January 7.

“Translink is currently taking a range of measures to promote compliance with face covering regulations,” it added.

“This includes heavily promoting customer information on trains and in stations and regular announcements on services, through social media, and online.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said with the rise of the Omicron variant, it is more important than ever for everyone to follow public health advice.

The force added that its approach to wearing face coverings, as with other Covid regulations, has been to engage, explain and encourage people to adhere to the restrictions and only enforce where necessary.

“We will review our approach as and when we have sight of the regulations that will follow from Wednesday’s announcements from the NI Executive,” continued the PSNI.

“In the meantime, we will continue to encourage people to follow the regulations and wear a face covering when required unless they have an approved medical reason for not doing so.

“We will continue to work with business owners and transport operators across Northern Ireland in a partnership approach and also ask for the co-operation from the public to help us all keep people safe.”