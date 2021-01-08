PSNI traffic checkpoints at north coast tourist trap ahead of new Covid laws

Police carried out a vehicle checkpoint outside Portstewart, which was recently flooded with visitors, in the hours before new Covid regulations restricting travel.

Earlier this week, First Minister Arlene Foster expressed disappointment at the sight of huge crowds on the north coast.

Under the new regulations, officers now have powers to direct people to return to their home, and take a person to where they normally reside.

The new restrictions include a stay-at-home order with anyone away from home without reasonable excuse potentially facing a £200 fixed penalty notice or a fine of up to £5,000 if the case goes to court.

Despite the thousands of visitors to the north coast at the weekend, traffic was down by almost half on the same weekend last year, although that was before the pandemic. Figures from TrafficwatchNI revealed that in the week before Christmas, they were down by only 10-11% - though that grew to 60% by Boxing Day.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said the figures were encouraging: "It's often second nature to nip out in the car but we must all stop and ask ourselves if that journey is essential. Where possible, we must all stay at home."