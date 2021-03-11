Public urged to be 'very careful' celebrating Mother’s Day and St Patrick’s Day

Over celebrating on Mother’s Day and St Patrick’s Day could delay any potential return to full time education for thousands of young people, the deputy First Minister has warned.

Michelle O’Neill told Thursday’s Covid-19 media briefing that people still need to be “very careful” with two big dates in the calendar coming up over the next few days.

“That’s why we’re appealing to the public to be very careful,” said Mrs O’Neill, with the R-rate of infections currently standing between 0.75 and 0.95 and Mother’s Day and St Patrick’s Day approaching.

“We understand Mother’s Day is a significant time for all of us. Families want to get together —it’s just not going to be possible this year because of the current situation.”

She said that the new variant of Covid means that the virus spreads faster than ever, even among a small number of people gathered together.

“We’re asking people to bear with things for a bit longer,” she said.

Her comments came after thousands of children across Northern were again left waiting to be given a date when they will be allowed to return to school.

No decision was reached at the Executive meeting on Thursday on the full return of all pupils to the classroom, but First Minister Arlene Foster did confirm that P1 to P3 pupils will now be allowed to remain in class beyond March 22.

In the Executive’s original plan, the youngest pupils would have reverted to remote learning from that date to allow those in post primary exam years 12-14 to return to school.

Exam year pupils will still return on that date.

The Education Minister had argued that it did not make “enormous sense” to withdraw P1-P3 from school just nine days after returning and had asked for those year groups to be allowed to continue with face-to-face learning.

The Executive will discuss the full return to school again next Tuesday.

“We have consistently said as an Executive that we have a shared focus on the education and well-being of young people and we have prioritised getting them back into school,” said Mrs O’Neill.

“It was great to see the youngest children returning to school this week and we look forward to all children being back in the classroom as soon as possible.

“The signs are all very positive but we need continued support to keep us going in the right direction and keep things in check.

“The message today is still very much steady as you go,” she continued.

“But we are approaching a number of occasions over the next week that we know are very important to families and communities.”

Mrs O’Neill added that the situation in the Holyland area of Belfast would be watched carefully while First Minister Arlene Forster added: “Please enjoy the festival within your own home, please be responsible and do not break the law.

“We continue to collaborate around the situation in the university area and we will continue to have those conversations over the coming days.”

She also said she had hoped to go further towards a full school return, but that the Executive will aim to provide clarity and certainty on Tuesday.

“I would have liked to have moved a bit further in relation to other cohorts but what we’re doing is looking at this in a strategic way and we will make announcements on P4-P7 and Years 8-11 on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen the joy from P1 to P3 and that’s what we want to see, our young people back at school,” she added.

Mrs Foster also confirmed an extension in rates relief for another 12 months for around 30,000 businesses in a package worth £230m.

“That will allow rates relief for retail, hospitality, airports, newspaper production and childcare settings.”

A further package to support travel agencies was also announced.