Pubs, restaurants and schools to close after ministers criticised for dithering on decision over new Covid restrictions

Ministers at odds as Swann warns virus will keep spreading if schools and pubs stay open

Northern Ireland is set for a period of intensified coronavirus restrictions after executive ministers agreed to closures of schools, pubs and restaurants following discussions which went into the early hours of the morning.

It is understood pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways, while schools will close for two weeks, one of which will cover the half-term Halloween break.

It is understood retail outlets will remain open, as will churches and gyms for individual training. It is expected that most sporting activities will be limited to elite athletes for the four weeks.

The current restrictions on household mixing are expected to remain as they are.

That would means no mixing of households in private dwellings, with exceptions including those joined in social bubbles, and gatherings in the gardens of private dwellings limited to six people from no more than two households.

It is anticipated that closures of hospitality outlets will come into force on Friday October 16. The other measures would be rolled out from Monday October 19.

The moves do not amount to a full scale lockdown similar to that imposed during the first wave of the virus, but the measures nevertheless mark a significant ramping up of the administration’s response to spiralling infection rates.

The restrictions were agreed after a stop-start meeting of the Stormont executive that extended past midnight and into Wednesday morning.

The Stormont Executive met for around just 10 minutes last night to discuss fresh lockdown proposals before adjourning.

SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon asked for time for the smaller parties in the Executive to read the health paper.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said her request was "entirely reasonable, and completely avoidable".

MLAs were put on standby for a possible announcement in the Assembly chamber. However, as 11pm ticked by some left.

The Executive meeting resumed soon after and lasted into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A special sitting of the Assembly has been scheduled for 10.30am.

After the late night executive meeting concluded, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill tweeted: “The Exec has given painstaking consideration to next steps.

“We know this is hard and that people will be worried about their livelihoods, but we will do everything we possibly can to make sure there are protections in place for businesses, workers and families.”

Earlier, during a break from the at times strained discussions, First Minister Arlene Foster vowed to “stand by” any businesses and individuals impacted by any new measures.

The DUP leader, who will make the announcement in the Assembly, insisted it was not an option to “close the country down”.

“For those who will be impacted by any restrictions that we agree, we will stand with you, and we will help you and financially support you as best we can,” she said.

Mrs Foster said it was “critical” that “long term” school closures were avoided.

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that infection rates will continue rising if both schools and the hospitality sector remain open.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride, and Chief Scientific Adviser, Professor Ian Young, have already recommended a country-wide lockdown lasting four to six weeks.

The aim is to reduce the infection rate of the virus to below one infected person for every person who is diagnosed.

Ministers have been warned that it is not considered likely that the R rate can be less than one with both schools and hospitality open.

With another seven Covid deaths announced yesterday, the highest council infection rate in the UK and hospitals gearing up for a second wave of admissions, Stormont ministers have been urged not to delay their decisions any longer.

"The figures are increasing at a significant rate and if you are going to do something then you do it now," said Dr George O'Neill of the West Belfast GP Federation.

Dr George O'Neill

"The more you delay, the greater the numbers of people who are going to end up needing the health service.

"We need firm decisions as soon as possible."

Arlene Foster yesterday spoke of her concern at the "very high level" of transmission of the virus, and the "unenviable position" that Derry and Strabane has the highest rate in the UK.

She told the Assembly: "Some people have said it is about health versus wealth, I think that is a completely false analysis ... poverty kills and unemployment kills as well.

"Therefore it is a balancing act between making sure that we deal with Covid-19 but that we also try and protect our economy, protect our society as we know it and indeed family life as we know it.

"These are huge decisions, none of them are easy."

Colm Gildernew, who chairs Stormont's health committee, said his party would be guided by the science.

"We will go into the Executive today to engage around the evidence as to what's required at the minute to deal with what is a very worrying situation," the Sinn Fein MLA added.

Meanwhile, industry chiefs yesterday warned the Executive to avoid a lockdown scenario, saying that it will cripple Northern Ireland's economy and potentially set it back decades.

The reopened Thirsty Goat pub in Belfast

In a joint statement the chief executives of the Trade NI group - Stephen Kelly (Manufacturing NI), Colin Neill (Hospitality Ulster) and Glyn Roberts (Retail NI) - said further restrictions will cause economic devastation, resulting in tens of thousands of job losses which will have a huge impact on communities.

They said: "No effective help is being offered to those businesses that will be forced to close as a result of a loss of trade, footfall and consumers, nor those who will lose their incomes over these difficult winter months.

"The viability of business is important to keep people in work at a time when the unemployment count in the last six months has doubled.

"If predictions are correct, we could expect a further 40,000 redundancies before Christmas, potentially more.

"As an alliance made up of the three largest sectors of industry and the majority of businesses in Northern Ireland, collectively we see first-hand the anxiety and fear in so many who have put everything into their businesses and who are frightened for the future and for the livelihoods of the people they employ."

Of the seven fatalities, four happened within the current 24-hour reporting period, while three occurred previously.

There are currently 150 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 23 being treated in intensive care and 15 requiring ventilation.

A total of 53 care homes are also dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

The Derry City and Strabane Council area remains the worst hit in the whole of the UK, with a case incidence rate of 970 per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

That's more than double the next highest rate, which is 462 per 100,000 in Belfast.

Mid Ulster now has a rate of 401, while the Newry, Mourne and Down Council area has a prevalence of 315 per 100,000.

Mid and East Antrim remains the areas with the lowest infection rate, at 95 per 100,000.

A further 811 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic, bringing the total to 44,159.

Three more deaths with the virus were recorded, taking the total to 1,830.