Quarantine hotels open doors as international flights touch down again

Visitors from 'red list' countries must book room for 10-day period

No further Covid-19-related deaths were reported yesterday from the previous 24 hours

No further Covid-19-related deaths were reported yesterday from the previous 24 hours.

Six people died in the previous seven days, the Department of Health reported ahead of the return of international flights in and out of Northern Ireland.

Read more NI hotel quarantine Q&A: Everything you need to know

From today, all individuals arriving here who have been in one of the 39 red list countries in the last 10 days must quarantine in a hotel at a cost of £1,750 per adult and £325 for children aged five to 12.

People arriving must self-isolate for 10 days if travelling from a non-red list country.

According to the latest figures, 82 people tested positive over the 24 hours prior to yesterday afternoon, bringing the total to 119,032 since the start of the pandemic.

As of yesterday, 68 people were in hospital with Covid-19, seven in intensive care and five on ventilators.

A total of 855,826 people here have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 262,917 have received two doses, bringing the total number of jabs to 1,118,743.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Agency warned that its programme of asymptomatic testing of all staff working in schools along with testing for many pupils is likely to see a rise in detection of cases.

Increased testing of those with no symptoms of Covid-19 - including all staff in pre-school settings, primary schools and post-primary schools, alongside testing for pupils in years 12-14 - means almost 90,000 school staff and students will be invited to carry out a test twice a week.

Dr Joanne McClean, the PHA's public health consultant, said: "It is expected therefore that as we carry out more tests we will find a greater the number of cases.

"However, this shouldn't be seen as a cause for concern, and in fact would reflect that the infection is being detected when it otherwise wouldn't have been, which is a good thing."

Elsewhere, Dr Tom Black, chair of British Medical Association NI, yesterday threw his support behind the Executive's roadmap to reopening.

Non-essential retail is due to reopen on April 30, while hairdressers and driving instructors, among others, can get back to work on Friday.

"What they're doing at the moment is correct. It's cautious, but it's the right thing to do because you need to ease restrictions slowly, keep an eye on the data, and react to any changes in the data," Dr Black told BBC1 NI's Sunday Politics.

Dr Black urged border communities to be careful over the next few weeks due to the lower vaccination rate in the Republic.

Outdoor service at bars and restaurants is due to resume on April 30, and it's believed they will not be forced to close early, as happened in previous lockdowns. The Executive is also considering bringing forward the reopening of indoor hospitality to May 17 from a week later, the Sunday Life reported.

Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill said: "I am led to believe there will be no curfew, and that should be confirmed when we meet the Executive on Monday. We will be running three sessions afterwards to explain everything to the owners of pubs, restaurants and accommodation."