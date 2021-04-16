Quarantine 'packages' for those arriving into Northern Ireland from 'red list' countries now live

Passengers who arrive into Northern Ireland from so-called "red list" countries will now have to pay for an "isolation package", as the Executive announces the system is now in place.

The Executive stated on Friday evening that any passenger who has visited or travelled through a ‘red list’ country in the previous ten days will now be required to book and pay for what is described as a "managed isolation package", before making any other travel arrangements.

According to the Executive, the required arrangements will include collection at the airport and transfer to designated quarantine hotels and the provision of Covid-19 test kits.

Guests will be given a welcome pack on arrival, which will include information and signposting to essential services to assist them in their stay. Meals and refreshments will be provided by the hotel.

The Executive confirmed the required period will be ten days and an online portal has been set up for travellers to organise the accommodation. The NI Direct website states that accommodation in the quarantine hotel will cost a single adult £1,750 for the full stay with an additional child over 12-years-old costing £650. The stay for a child aged between five and twelve is £325.

Passengers who have not arrived from 'red list' countries will use the same booking portal to pre-book their tests for their self-isolation at their own homes.

Anyone who has been outside of the Common Travel Area within ten days of arriving will also be required to fill in a passenger locator form 48-hours prior to their arrival into Northern Ireland or the first point of entry in the UK.

It is also confirmed that those who have been outside the Common Travel Area will be expected to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result taken up to three days before departure.

They will also be required to isolate for 10 full days from the point of arrival and book a day two and eight test package before arrival.

The Executive said anyone who does not comply "may be refused boarding" onto an airline or "fined on arrival".

Anyone who is required to book the accommodation has been directed to visit: https://quarantinehotelbookings.ctmportal.co.uk/.