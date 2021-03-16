QUB exploring impact of Covid on families caring for loved ones with severe learning disabilities

Research by the School of Nursing and Midwifery at QUB will explore the experiences of families across the UK

A team of researchers from Queen’s University Belfast has been awarded a grant from the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) to research the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on families with loved ones with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

The research by the School of Nursing and Midwifery at QUB will explore the experiences of families across the UK and Ireland to understand the challenges they have faced during the pandemic with a view to making recommendations about service provision.

There are also plans to create a co-designed support programme with family members with a loved one with severe learning disabilities, academics in the fields of learning disabilities, disability and psychology and partners from the independent sector who provide care and support for families.

Dr Mark Linden, Senior Lecturer from School of Nursing and Midwifery at Queen’s and lead researcher on the study, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has been difficult and disruptive for us all, and families of people with profound and multiple learning disabilities have been severely negatively impacted.

“This research is an important opportunity to work with partners across the UK and Ireland to highlight the concerns of this group and will help to ensure that families of people with profound and multiple learning disabilities and their experiences during this pandemic are heard and supports developed for the future,” he added.

This project is led by Dr Mark Linden in collaboration with academics from Queen’s University, Trinity College Dublin, The University of Glasgow, University of South Wales and The University of Sheffield.

The project also includes independent sector partners from PAMIS, Sunderland People First, Brain Injury Matters, All Wales Forum of Parents and Carers and Irish Society for Autism.