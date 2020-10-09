Queen's Birthday Honours: Pride of place for NI heroes of Covid-19 crisis

Key workers recognised on annual list which includes sports stars and other notable names

The heroes who have guided Northern Ireland through the coronavirus emergency have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Healthcare staff, a virologist and other key workers are among those named on the list.

Around a quarter of the 119 recipients from here are honoured for their efforts during the Covid-19 crisis.

So too are many others from the worlds of business, education, sport and the arts.

Notable names include the road racer Ryan Farquhar, broadcaster Jim Neilly and David Sterling, the former head of the Civil Service.

Others are recognised for their work at community level outside the public spotlight.

This year's list, traditionally released in June, was postponed to include those who were instrumental in the Covid-19 effort.

Among them is virologist Dr Conall McCaughey, who receives an OBE.

The 59-year-old was involved in boosting the number of samples analysed in laboratories from eight a day in February to 1,500 now.

"We were doing things in days that would normally take weeks, and in weeks that would normally take six months," he said.

"It has been stressful and also really quite affirming that the system can actually do big things quickly, and bigger things faster, than any of us that work in the system have ever seen or thought possible."

Dr McCaughey, from Downpatrick, Co Down, who works for Belfast Health & Social Care Trust, is awarded his OBE for services to laboratory testing during the emergency.

Mr Sterling, who recently retired as head of the NI Civil Service, found himself running Northern Ireland in the midst of the Stormont power-sharing crisis.

David Sterling

He receives a knighthood for his services to government and said he sees the "humbling" honour as recognition of the whole organisation's work during the turbulent three-year impasse without elected ministers in office.

The married 62-year-old said he hopes the achievements of colleagues amid the Stormont stand-off, and subsequently during the coronavirus pandemic, has challenged the narrative that the Civil Service is "broken".

He said: "We were determined throughout that period that we would keep the lights on, we would keep the show on the road.

"But we wanted, as far as we could, to do more than just keep things ticking over."

NHS worker Caroline Lee, who helped train nurses in managing deteriorating patients during Covid-19 care, said she is "humbled" at being made an MBE for services to healthcare.

Caroline Lee

"With anything in health it is never one person, for this it is not one person, it is the whole team," she said.

"We worked as one to be as responsive and agile as we possibly could.

"They were right behind me in everything that I said we would do."

St John Ambulance volunteer Adrian Petticrew said he wants his OBE to shine a light on the work of all his colleagues during the emergency.

Adrian Petticrew

The 53-year-old, from Banbridge, Co Down, has been involved with the charity since he was 10, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

Lloyd Creaney and his wife Ruth, from Hillsborough in Co Down, used their graphic design skills to make face shields for Craigavon Area Hospital staff, among others.

They were shielding for health reasons and could not leave home but a crew of volunteer bikers organised deliveries.

They receive the British Empire Medal for services to key workers.

Mr Creaney said: "We just felt like we did our bit, really."

Away from the pandemic, others are recognised across a range of sectors.

Dungannon rider Ryan Farquhar receives a British Empire Medal for services to motorcycle racing.

A multiple former Irish champion, he won more than 200 races on Irish roads and is a three-time victor at the Isle of Man TT.

Broadcaster Jim Neilly, who has been covering Ulster and Irish rugby and boxing for the BBC for 30 years, receives an MBE for services to Sports Broadcasting and to charity.

From the world of business, William Barnett, the chief executive of international grain trader W&R Barnett, is made a CBE, while Michael Hall, the owner of Kestrel Foods, receives an MBE. Both are recognised for services to economic development.

Larne FC owner, Purple Bricks boss Kenny Bruce, receives an MBE for services to charity and the community in the Co Antrim town.

Others from Northern Ireland honoured are golfer Rory McIlroy's juvenile coach, who allowed him to sign up for Holywood Golf Club when he was three years under age.

Eddie Harper with golfer Rory McIlroy

Eddie Harper, who receives the British Empire Medal, recalled: "He assured me he knew all the rules of golf and would not annoy people."

Alan Snoddy, the World Cup finals referee from Co Antrim, is made an MBE for services to football.