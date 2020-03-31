Quinn donates PPE stock to health workers after laying off 600 staff

More than 1,000 units of PPE equipment, including masks, Tyvek suits, nitrile gloves and safety glasses have been donated to hospitals

Building products manufacturer Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) has donated stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) for use by frontline health workers in the fight against Covid-19.

It comes as the company announced 600 QIH staff have been furloughed or laid off temporarily as a result of the outbreak.

The company directors are to take a 50% pay cut.

A QIH spokesman said to date, more than 1,000 units of PPE equipment, including masks, Tyvek suits, nitrile gloves and safety glasses have been provided to Cavan General Hospital, South West Acute Hospital in Co Fermanagh and to a number of local community care providers.

QIH has also been able to source a consignment of surgical masks from its suppliers which it will donate to the front line when they arrive next week.

Separately, Quinn Packaging has manufactured and donated more than 1.6 tonnes of plastic PET sheet to Magherafelt-based Bloc Blinds for use in the manufacture of disposable face shields.

The company hopes to be able to produce 22,000 face shields per day which will provide vital direct-splash face protection to those bravely working on the front line against Covid-19.

QIH chief executive Liam McCaffrey said: “Our staff and all our businesses were keen to see how we could support our frontline healthcare workers in their tireless efforts to protect our community and our loved ones.

“We hope that in some small way this gesture will both show our appreciation and help save lives. It’s the least they deserve.”