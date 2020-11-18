Quitting in wake of Stormont circuit-breaker row was never an option, insist top medical advisers

The Executive's top Covid advisers have insisted they did not consider resigning amid the bitter political divisions sparked by the row over lifting circuit-breaker restrictions.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride and Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young appeared to dismiss any suggestion yesterday that the Executive's decision to extend the circuit-breaker by only one week - and not the two they had advised - called into question their roles.

Last week Stormont leaders clashed over a contentious veto mechanism that enabled the DUP to throw out a proposed extension of the circuit-breaker, exposing deep divisions within the Executive.

Speaking to the media via a virtual briefing yesterday, Dr McBride said political developments have no bearing on their work.

His comments come as the Department of Health reported yesterday that a further nine people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 878.

Another 549 confirmed cases of the virus were also announced yesterday, bringing the total number of people here who have tested positive for Covid-19 to 47,711.

Dr McBride explained: "Our role is to provide our the best advice to the ministers and we will continue to do that to the best of our ability.

"Ian and I have both said patently; we will not be found wanting if firmer advice on wider or deeper restrictions are required - or indeed any other intervention."

He continued: "It is a privilege to up hold this office and I will continue to do that job as long as I'm able to do so.

"We have a difficult and challenging next number of months ahead of us. I know what my responsibilities are: to continue to serve the population of Northern Ireland and all ministers around the Executive table."

When asked categorically if he had considered his position last week, the CMO insisted he was "too busy" with his responsibilities on a day-to-day basis to think "beyond next week or next month".

"I will continue to fulfil those responsibilities to the best of my ability. I think I've answered the question," added Dr McBride.

Professor Young stressed that he felt that the advice they provided to the Executive was "heard and listened to very carefully".

"I did not feel in any way that the advice which was provided was ignored or discarded," he explained.

"I think we've consistently said along that with our advice, the Executive needs to take into account the economic factors and societal factors which are very important."

Meanwhile, Dr McBride confirmed that Northern Ireland could be allocated a proportion of 10 million doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccine before the end of the year.