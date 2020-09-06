Rate of Northern Ireland's coronavirus cases over twice as high as England's

Rate of people returning positive virus test is now highest in the UK

Craigavon Area Hospital where no visitors will be allowed on the wards of as it tries to get to grips with clusters of Coronavirus.

The rate of people in Northern Ireland diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday was more than two times higher than in England, according to official figures.

Statistics from Public Health England (PHE) show the number of confirmed cases in England per 100,000 of the population was 2.6.

However, in Northern Ireland, the figure stood at 6.2 over the same 24-hour period.

In addition, the PHE statistics have revealed that Northern Ireland holds the unenviable position of the highest number of newly diagnosed Covid-19 cases per 100,000 in the UK over the past three days.

According to the figures, Wales had the lowest rate of newly diagnosed Covid-19 cases between Friday and Sunday, standing at 7.2 per 100,000 people.

This was followed by Scotland, with 9.4 per 100,000 people and England with 10.2 per 100,000 of the population.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland recorded 15 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 of the population between Friday and Sunday.

The figures have added weight to growing concerns over the number of people falling ill with the deadly virus in Northern Ireland.

It comes just days after a top medic warned that both Belfast and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council areas are among the worst affected areas in the UK.

Dr Maria O'Kane, medical director of the Southern Trust - which is currently at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak - has said further outbreaks at Craigavon Area Hospital are possible given the high levels of virus in the locality.

Health Minister Robin Swann and his top officials have also been vocal in appealing to the public across Northern Ireland to adhere to social distancing measures amid the growing number of cases.

The Department of Health here reported 106 new cases yesterday, 118 on Saturday and 61 on Friday. Meanwhile, the PHE figures have suggested that, to date, Northern Ireland has the lowest Covid-19 death rate in the UK - although they stress that the figures do not provide a definitive comparison due to the different reporting methods used for each UK country.

And Queen's University virologist Dr Connor Bamford has urged caution against complacency.

Dr Connor Bamford

"We're still not halfway through this pandemic and winter is coming," he said.

"It's very difficult to predict how things are going to pan out, it's important that we look out for a second wave because we don't want what happened in March and April to happen again.

"At the moment, it is more younger people who are getting infected and they tend not to get as sick.

"At the same time, we are getting better at actually treating people who do become seriously unwell.

"Social distancing measures are also playing a part because people aren't being exposed to as high levels of the virus.

"There is also an idea that the virus is mutating and is less dangerous, certainly there is some evidence in small studies to suggest that maybe this is happening in some isolated cases.

"It's important to remember that while it's younger people who are catching the virus, they can spread it to older people and it is very easy for it to spread to vulnerable people.

"We are in a better position than we were in March, but we must not become complacent."

Dr Bamford also said he would like to see a widespread self-testing programme rolled out across Northern Ireland.

He said this would enable people across Northern Ireland to ascertain whether they are contagious on a day-today basis.