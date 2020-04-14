Rathfriland children send messages of support to Boris Johnson as he recuperates

Thomas' mum, Joy, who have been collecting ‘get well soon’ messages for Boris Johnson

A Co Down community is rallying together to show its appreciation and send messages of support to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from Covid-19.

Community Help in Rathfriland, which was set up in response to the coronavirus crisis, will be sending more than 30 letters and drawings to Downing Street by children from the town later this week.

One of the organisers of the community group, Joy Lapsley, who is originally from north Belfast but moved to Rathfriland two years ago, said the idea came about to let the Prime Minister know he is "doing a good job and show a bit of encouragement".

"We have been running a number of things for children and family projects," explained Joy.

"This week was the Boris Johnson letters project and we've had a good response.

"It's just local children writing get well soon messages and families saying thank you."

The completed letters and drawings will be left at the doorsteps and Joy will travel around the town and surrounding areas to pick them up.

Mr Johnson was released from hospital on Easter Sunday after a seven-night stay in London's St Thomas' Hospital.

He had been taken to hospital after his Covid-19 symptoms worsened and spent three nights in intensive care.

In Joy's letter to the Prime Minister, she stated: "Just like all of us you have a family who you are worried about, plus the extra responsibility of running a country - you are in our prayers and our thoughts."

With more than 400 members on its Facebook page, Community Help has created a range of projects to keep families occupied during the lockdown such as poetry and crossword competitions, and Easter egg and hamper drop offs.

The group has also supported a number of elderly and vulnerable people who have been left isolated in the rural community.

"It's just about making sure that everybody is okay in Rathfriland," Joy added.

"It's a really great group and there has been a great community response to it. We wouldn't have the resources that Belfast has so it's just to help look after everyone.

"It was set up a week before the lockdown and we set the foundations before coronavirus really took hold.

"We make up craft packs and give it to the children. We're also trying to make a banner from the children with funding from local businesses. Everybody is involved in some way."