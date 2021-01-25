Red tape and inaction by health officials holding up bid to solve staff shortage, claims MLA

Northern Ireland's health service workforce crisis is being exacerbated by red tape and a lack of action by officials, it has been claimed.

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew, who is chair of the Stormont health committee, has urged the Department of Health to act to address the situation, which has become so severe that hundreds of 'red flag' operations have been cancelled in recent weeks.

Last week, the Ministry of Defence accepted a request from the Department of Health to deploy 110 military personnel in hospitals across Northern Ireland as staff shortages have become so critical.

Mr Gildernew said he is aware of numerous cases where retired healthcare professionals have abandoned attempts to assist the Covid-19 pandemic response due to red tape and a lack of response by health officials. He also hit out at the fact that nurses who want to return to the profession are being left out of pocket while they go through the process.

"In recent weeks, I have been inundated with concerns being raised from health workers who are trying to navigate the return to practice, workforce appeal and vaccinator application programmes," he said.

"There are consistent reports of slow response times, lack of urgency and complications completing the applications from within the system. I am told these processes, if they were operating properly, could provide a return to the frontline for a range of health professionals, including ICU, respiratory and palliative care nurses.

"Given how much pressure is on current staff, it is imperative that the potential of bringing these valuable skills back onto the health system is realised and problems with these processes are addressed urgently by the Health Minister to ease the pressures which staff are now experiencing."

A spokesman from the Department of Health said 1,702 doctors, nurses and other ancillary staff were recruited as a result of the first workforce appeal launched last March.

He continued: "In October 2020, the workforce appeal was reopened to build capacity again with particular focus on certain roles and positions across hospitals and community care. The total number of appointments made to date is 1,049, covering both health and social care and clerical and admin. These include more than 380 posts in nursing and nursing support, as well as posts in medical, pharmacy, social care, allied health, contact tracing, clerical and administration."