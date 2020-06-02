Reducing distancing rule to one metre would increase coronavirus infection risk: report

The campaign to reduce the anti-Covid physical distancing rule from two metres to one was delivered a new setback in a major study today showing the wider the gap, the lower the risk of infection.

Physical distancing of at least one metre lowers risk of Covid-19 transmission - but distances of two metres are more effective, the study in The Lancet reveals.

The Lancet report, which was part-funded by the World Health Organisation (WHO), is the first to look at 172 observational studies on how physical distancing, face masks and eye protection affect the spread of Covid-19 across 16 countries.

It found that analysis of data from nine studies looking at physical distance and virus transmission showed keeping a distance of over one metre from others was associated with a much lower risk of infection compared with under one metre.

The risk of infection when individuals stand more than a metre away from the infected individual was 3% versus 13% if within a metre. However, the modelling suggests for every extra metre further away up to three metres, the risk of infection or transmission may halve.

Professor Holger Schünemann from McMaster University in Canada, who co-led the research, said: "Our findings are the first to synthesise all direct information on Covid-19, Sars and Mers, and provide the currently best available evidence on the optimum use of these common and simple interventions to help 'flatten the curve' and inform pandemic response efforts in the community. Governments and the public health community can use our results to give clear advice for community settings and healthcare workers on these protective measures to reduce infection risk."

According to the researchers, keeping at least one metre from other people as well as wearing face coverings and eye protection, in and outside of healthcare settings, could be the best way to reduce the chance of viral infection or transmission of Covid-19.

Thirteen studies focusing on eye protection found that face shields, goggles and glasses were associated with lower risk of infection, compared with no eye covering. They found that the risk of infection or transmission when wearing eye protection was 6%, and 16% when not wearing eye protection.

Evidence from 10 studies also found similar benefits for face masks in general, with risk of infection or transmission when wearing a mask at 3%, and 17% when not wearing a mask.

Evidence in the study was looking mainly at mask use within households and among contacts of cases, and was also based on evidence of low certainty.

For healthcare workers, N95 and other respirator-type masks might be associated with a greater protection from viral transmission than surgical masks or similar, the researchers found.

For the general public, face masks are also probably associated with protection, even in non-healthcare settings, the researchers said.

Researchers said that none of these interventions - even when properly used and combined - give complete protection from infection. They noted the certainty of evidence around face masks and eye protection is low.

The authors said their findings have immediate and important implications for curtailing the current pandemic, and future waves, by informing disease models.