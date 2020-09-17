Reopening of alcohol-only pubs hailed as a 'vital lifeline' but fears some venues will remain shut due to regulations

The reopening of Northern Ireland's pubs which only serve alcohol has been hailed as a "vital lifeline" for many businesses - but there are fears new regulations will mean some venues will be forced to remain shut.

The so-called wet pubs had been given the initial date of this Monday, September 21, but this was extended by two days until Wednesday, September 23, so new regulations for the hospitality sector could be put in place.

The Executive has issued a series of mandatory requirements for the reopening, which include no dancing in venues, customer details to be collected for track and trace, and customers remaining seated at tables.

A maximum of six people from any number of households can be seated at a table. Children aged 12 and under will be discounted from the total. More than six will be permitted if they all belong to a single household.

In addition face coverings should be worn to enter and leave the venue and for movement inside. The Executive says they are not required once seated.

All service will be seated at tables, with no standing or service at the bar.

It was also announced that 'beer bikes' will not be permitted to operate. The bikes have been seen operating in recent weeks but will no longer be allowed to under the new rules.

The regulations apply to any venue serving alcohol or where alcohol can be brought in and consumed by customers.

Meanwhile, regulations limiting indoor gatherings in houses to six people from two households have been amended so that children aged 12 and under from those two households are not included in the total.

This does not include those areas where additional localised restrictions apply.

On Thursday, the Department of Health announced a further 149 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases to 8,780, including 689 in the last seven days.

No further deaths were reported.

In the Republic of Ireland an additional 240 confirmed cases were confirmed by health officials, while one further virus-linked death was announced.

Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill welcomed confirmation that pubs will reopen here next week, but said support mechanisms are needed for those who cannot reopen due to the regulations.

He said: "Although it is two days after the intended date, we recognise that it is better to delay by a couple of days to get the new regulations right to support a Covid-secure environment."

He continued: "Over the last six months, we have campaigned tirelessly to secure the safe reopening of this vital sector of the economy and understand just how important this is for so many. For the hundreds of businesses and thousands of employees, this news will be a vital lifeline and will hopefully reassure those who were concerned for their future."

Mr Neill acknowledged, however, there will be challenges ahead. "First and foremost, the health and wellbeing of customers, staff and the wider public will be the priority for all publicans.

"We have provided detailed guidance in this respect and will continue to engage with the NI Executive and the statutory bodies to ensure compliance of the new regulations right across the industry.

"Nobody should be in any doubt that the hospitality sector locally is taking Covid-19 seriously."

He added: "It is important to acknowledge however, that for some individuals, due to the continued restrictions, it simply will not be possible to reopen. We need to continue to look at how these individuals can be supported in the time ahead."