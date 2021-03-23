Republic of Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine intended mostly as a ‘deterrent’, says minister as booking portal goes live

Booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantine now open for those arriving into the Republic from this FridayFirst facility available to travellers is the Crown Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel in SantryRate for a standard package of 12 nights inclusive of all services for one adult is €1875 (£1,618)‘The day to day care really is the responsibility of the hotel’ – minister

The Republic of Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine is intended mostly as a “deterrent”, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

The minister spoke as the booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantine opened for those arriving into the Republic from this Friday. He said he is hoping as few people as possible will have to avail of the quarantine system.

People in a mandatory quarantine hotel will be supervised by private security during their stay and will be permitted to go outside for air and exercise once they present a negative PCR test, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

The Defence Forces are the state liaison for the mandatory quarantine system but will not be supervising travellers while in the hotel, the minister confirmed today.

The first facility that will be available to travellers is the Crown Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel in Santry.

“[Passengers] will be looked after by the hotel operator, Tifco, really. They are putting a lot of effort into making the experience as comfortable as possible for passengers,” Minister Donnelly said on RTE Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“Private security will be there in the hotels but there shouldn’t be too much interaction.

“The day to day care really is the responsibility of the hotel. The contract is with Tifco to provide that end to end service.

“If you are in the hotel and are going outside for some fresh air then you would be escorted from the room down.”

Guests will only be permitted to go outside for air after they have provided a negative PCR test. This will be taken on day one and results are expected to be given on day two.

Mandatory quarantine applies to all passengers travelling from, or transiting through, designated high risk states, regardless of nationality, as well as passengers who arrive from any location not in receipt of a negative RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior of their arrival in Ireland.

However, once these passengers then provide a negative PCR test they can conduct their quarantine at home.

Travellers are expected to pay for their quarantine service. According to the portal that went live at 7am this morning, the rate for a standard package of 12 nights inclusive of all services for one adult is €1875 (£1,618).

The additional rate for one adult sharing or a child over 12 is €625 (£540) and the additional rate for a child sharing aged 4-12 is €360 (£311). Infants under 3 years of age are free.

The day rate for those entering the country from non-designated states with without a negative PCR test starts at €150 (£129).

Minister Donnelly said it is an offence for people to exit the hotel before the official end of their quarantine.

“It is an offence to leave, so what would happen is the hotel operator would contact the gardai and they intervene,” he said.

On arrival into Dublin Airport, those entering who have to undergo mandatory quarantine will first be greeted by the board of management unit in the airport, in a separate area to other passengers.

They are then brought down to custom officials where they collect their bags and are then handed over to the Defence Forces.

Passengers are then brought by a hotel bus to the hotel. The Defence Forces will escort the bus in another vehicle.

“[Passengers] are then brought in, they get the welcome packs, they are brought through health questionnaires and so forth,” the Health Minister said.

“And then they are brought to rooms and that is the start of the stay for anywhere from 10 to 12 days.”

The Tifco Hotel Group have been appointed as the service provider to assist the State in delivering mandatory hotel quarantine.

The HSE will undertake testing for Covid-19 and a separate healthcare provider will undertake an assessment of each guest and develop appropriate care plans where needed at each facility. They will also conduct regular wellbeing checks.

In addition to the Defence Forces State Liaison Officer, Tifco Hotel Group will have a security contractor at each facility. An Garda Siochana are available as a point of escalation in response to any such incidents, the department advice has said.

For guests staying at the hotel, all meals will be delivered directly to the rooms and an online exercise programme has been developed.

Guests will have access to an outdoor area within the hotel grounds. Guests will have to book fresh air breaks in advance, and at the requested time, a security person will knock on the guest's door and escort them to the designated area.

Fresh air breaks will only be permitted after guests have received a negative PCR test.

A full range of in-room services will be available to guests, including free WiFI, an in-room entertainment system and room service menus.

While the service is in operation, the hotel facilities will be exclusively for quarantining guests, and not available for public use.