Republic on brink of toughest coronavirus restrictions

The Irish Republic is on the brink of the toughest Covid-19 controls after experts recommended Level 5 restrictions for the next four weeks.

Under Level 5, people will be asked to stay at home, except to exercise within a 5km radius.

No visitors to homes will be allowed. However schools and creches will remain open with protective measures in place.

Restaurants and pubs will only be allowed to open for takeaways or deliveries and only essential retail outlets will be allowed to remain open.

Unlike during the Republic's first nationwide lockdown, the over 70s will be expected to manage their own movements and will not be instructed to stay indoors.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is recommending the Level 5 controls and for the next four weeks.

The seeking of maximum lockdown nationwide has shocked the Irish government.

The three coalition government leaders will meet chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan today. The Level 5 restrictions advice comes in a letter from Nphet, after a weekend that saw almost 1,000 new infections.

Dr Holohan returned to chair an unusual Sunday conference of the team, a sign that the situation is regarded as highly serious.

He had been expected back at his desk today, resuming the helm from Dr Ronan Glynn, his deputy, after taking leave for family reasons in July. There are now 134 people in hospital with Covid in the Republic, the highest number since the end of June.

The upward creep in infections effectively now pits the government against its Chief Medical Officer in a possible crisis for the Cabinet in its consideration of public health advice.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said yesterday: "It is very difficult and tough on people. But as a government we have to stand ready. Further recommendations from Nphet will be examined swiftly."

Sources last night initially suggested that the government would not defy any recommendation from Dr Holohan.

But when Level 5 was recommended, there was a stunned reaction from government with one source saying: "This has surprised government, given its societal and economic indications."

A total of 364 new confirmed cases of the virus were reported last night. Including Saturday's figure of 613, the weekend total comes to 977.