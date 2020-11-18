Republican group vows to cut off wheel clamps on cars of Royal Victoria Hospital staff

Picture of the angle grinder posted by the IRSP

Republicans in west Belfast have said that they will remove wheel clamps attached to the cars of Royal Victoria Hospital staff.

The Irish Republican Socialist Party on Wednesday night posted a photograph on its website of an angle grinder which it said it had acquired to remove the clamps.

In an accompanying statement, the party said: "Following the disgraceful stories emerging from the RVH of our healthcare staff having their cars clamped, the IRSP have acquired an angle grinder.

"From (Thursday) morning, we will be available to cut clamps off vehicles of healthcare staff affected. Throughout this pandemic, our healthcare staff have been on the frontline fighting this virus, putting their own lives at risk."

Although it was announced last month that car parking would be free for healthcare staff until March, earlier this week, one upset healthcare worker at the Royal tweeted a photo of her car wheel in a clamp.

The IRSP, which is the political wing of the INLA, added: "The IRSP will standby our healthcare staff and act on behalf of the community who are outraged by these recent actions."

The party said that any healthcare worker needing its "services" should make contact through social media.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly was at the centre of controversy two years ago after removing a wheel clamp attached to his car outside a city centre gym.

Video footage showed him working at the clamp with borrowed bolt-cutters.

He later paid a £100 fine and a further £50 for the damage done to the clamp to the company involved.