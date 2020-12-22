Republic's travel ban on Britain blindsided us: Health Minister Swann

Advance warning would have given NI time to prepare for surge of passengers, says Swann

Health Minister Robin Swann has questioned the Irish government's decision to charter flights to take people back home to Ireland from Great Britain while a ban on commercial flights remains in place.

Mr Swann also expressed concern that Northern Ireland was being turned into a "funnel" for people travelling to the Republic from Britain after the Irish government imposed its flight ban at the weekend.

His comments came as Sinn Fein demanded the introduction of an island-wide travel shutout to stem the spread of the new strain of Covid-19.

But unionists described the party's call for a travel ban as "playing politics".

Mr Swann revealed that Stormont ministers received no advance notice of the Republic's travel ban, suggesting that he and his Executive colleagues could have taken measures to address the increase in passengers if they had known.

"From what I am aware by speaking to other ministerial colleagues, we didn't have any pre-sight of that," he told Stormont's health committee.

"I think the First Minister and Deputy First Minister, like myself, received the call after it had been announced, so it left us as the funnel, or as the avenue of getting back in.

"If there had been more coordination and conversations, it could have made a difference.

"They (Ireland) are bringing back the same people that would have been coming on those commercial flights over the past 48 hours, so I struggle to see the benefit in that ban if you're bringing back the same people from the same area but actually putting them into a smaller number of aeroplanes and ferries as well, where they will interact."

At an emergency meeting of the Executive on Monday night, a Sinn Fein proposal to introduce a travel ban between Northern Ireland and Britain was voted down.

Instead, ministers issued guidance advising against non-essential travel to and from Britain and the Republic.

People arriving here have also been urged to self-isolate for 10 days.

The Irish government has extended its restriction on travel between Britain and Ireland until December 31.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill called on Taoiseach Micheal Martin to pursue a joined-up travel policy with the Executive to prevent travel between Britain and the island.

Mrs O'Neill insisted her stance was not politically motivated and said her party also favoured a ban on all non-essential journeys within the island, including cross-border journeys.

She added: "There needs to be an all-Ireland travel ban. That's the best way we can respond to this crisis. That should have been the approach from the outset.

"This is not a political point. This is very much a practical point. This is about saving lives. This is about doing the right thing. This is about protecting the health service. This is far too serious for any kind of politicking in the middle of it."

A further 16 deaths from Covid-19 and 439 new cases were reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said Sinn Fein should focus on working with the other parties in the Executive to safeguard livelihoods and jobs.

"We all have personal responsibility to follow the rules and limit our contacts with other people to reduce the spread of the virus. Patronising lectures from Sinn Fein about setting rules ring hollow when we examine the party's record on handling Covid-19," Mr Campbell added.

"From day one, Sinn Fein has played politics with the virus. They follow the science when it suits, burst the rules asunder when it suits and tell the rest of us, 'Do as I say, not as I do'."

UUP leader Steve Aiken added: "Once again Sinn Fein's attempts to play politics with a pandemic have rebounded on them.

"The attempt to rush headlong towards a travel ban was reckless, given that no contingency measures were proposed to safeguard essential medical and food supplies and protect essential travel."