Research reveals 66% of children bullied on private chat apps during lockdown

Two thirds of children aged between 14 to 16 who were cyberbullied during lockdown were targeted through private messaging apps, according to new research.

A Dublin City University anti-bullying researcher has called for a debate on the regulation of private messaging apps following the finding.

Dr Tijana Milosevic, researcher at the Anti-Bullying Centre (ABC), made the statement after a major study into children's online use during the pandemic.

The research found that of almost 66% of children between 14-years-old and 16 who reported being bullied, stated it was more prevalent on private instant messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp and Viber.

Dr Milosevic said: "I would like to draw attention to the increase in cyberbullying on direct messaging/instant messaging apps, which we notice for children who were cyberbullied in the 14-to-16 age group.

"There's some debate about how to go about regulating such technology, having in mind the private nature of conversations there, which makes these distinct from social media.

"Cyberbullying can look different on private messaging. This can create challenges for prevention and intervention."

Almost a third of children (28%) and youths from 10-years-old to 18, suffered online bullying, during the extended period at home.

Among those cyberbullied, 39% said this happened more frequently during lockdown, 37% said it happened about as frequently as before, while 23% said it happened less frequently.

Cyberbullying was found to be more prevalent within younger age-groups, between males and on private messaging apps.

Some 42% of parents reported being worried about cyberbullying and 62% worried about their children's mental health.

Dr Milosevic said: "We expected to see an increased worry in parents but these findings reveal a number of parents also experience benefits related to digital technology use."

Over half (57%) of parents, also reported concern the pandemic would have a negative impact on their child's education, such as falling behind in schoolwork, or failing in exams etc.

The study found 71% of children and young people reported using their smartphones more than ever during lockdown, as they tried to stay connected to peers. Half of the children also witnessed someone else being bullied.

While 58% of parents reported being more worried during lockdown about excessive internet and digital technology use.

Dr Milosevic said: "While we definitely need to be careful about cyberbullying and ensure that every child who experiences it receives adequate help - especially as children's lives become ever more dependent on digital technology - these numbers may not be as alarming as we might have expected them to be."

The survey consisted of over 1,000 parents and children aged between 10 and 18.