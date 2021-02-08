Research reveals devastating impact of Covid-19 pandemic on oesophageal and stomach cancer diagnosis

New research has revealed the devastating impact of Covid-19 on diagnosing oesophageal and stomach cancer

Researchers have warned that the Covid-19 pandemic could have a devastating impact with many cases of cancer potentially remaining undiagnosed.

It comes as a new study by Queen’s University Belfast and the Northern Ireland Cancer Registry highlights the impact of the pandemic on diagnosing cancer of the oesophagus (foodpipe) and stomach, alongside on the pre-cancerous condition, Barrett’s oesophagus.

The findings have been published in the journal Gastroenterology and presented at the American Association for Cancer Research conference.

Key cancer services, including diagnostic endoscopy services, were severely impacted when lockdown restrictions began last March as resources across the UK were diverted towards the pandemic response.

Surveillance for patients with Barrett’s oesophagus, which in a small fraction of cases can progress to oesophageal cancer, was also suspended.

Researchers investigated how the pandemic has affected the diagnosis of oesophageal and stomach cancer, as well as Barrett’s oesophagus.

Analysing data from the Northern Ireland Cancer Registry, they estimated the number of patients who had been diagnosed with these conditions across Northern Ireland between March and September 2020, and compared this with data from 2017-2019.

"We found that diagnoses of oesophageal and stomach cancer fell by 26.6%, meaning that 53 fewer patients than expected were diagnosed during the first six months of the pandemic," explained Dr Richard Turkington, clinical senior lecturer at the Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research.

"For Barrett’s oesophagus diagnoses fell by 59.3% which represents 236 fewer Barrett's cases than expected."

Professor Helen Coleman, deputy director of the Northern Ireland Cancer Registry, says there will be missed opportunities for prevention of cancers due to the sharp decline in Barrett’s oesophagus diagnoses.

She added: “Coupled with the drop in expected numbers of oesophageal and stomach cancer diagnoses, we are very concerned that patients will present later with more advanced disease and have poorer survival outcomes as a result. It is vital that we protect and reinstate our cancer diagnostic services, such as endoscopy, to help minimise the impact of the pandemic on cancer patients.”

The research has been published to mark Oesophageal Cancer Awareness Month and Helen Setterfield, chairperson of OGCancerNI, Northern Ireland’s oesophageal and stomach cancer charity, says it's a timely reminder of the major impact that disruption to endoscopy services has had on early diagnosis of oesophageal and stomach cancer.

"We urge the health service to do all that it can to enable these conditions to be monitored and diagnosed quickly, as early diagnosis saves lives,” she added.

The researchers warn that the pandemic could have a devastating impact with many cases potentially remaining undiagnosed. They highlight the need for individuals with symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, persistent heartburn or unexplained weight loss to seek medical help as soon as possible.