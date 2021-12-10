Restrictions around social distancing and rules in ‘certain sectors’ could return, warns chief medical officer

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer has warned if cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 rapidly increase, rules around social distancing and the “risks associated with certain sectors” may need to be examined.

Sir Michael McBride told BBC NI’s The View programme he was “not comfortable” with the current emergence of the variant and said there is “cause for concern” in the coming weeks.

While he said decisions would be “for ministers”, Mr McBride said a “significant wave” similar to that in South Africa and other parts of the UK would need “interventions... introduced early”.

Executive ministers met on Thursday and encouraged people to take at least two lateral flow tests a week to help combat the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

They also emphasised that everyone should take regular tests if they are planning to go out or mix with other people in the run-up to Christmas as December sees an increase in festive parties and high street shopping.

However, the chief medical officer said the health services needs to be given “some respite before Omicron becomes the dominant variant”.

He said if cases rise in Northern Ireland in a similar pattern to early signs seen in Scotland and England, it is likely the Executive would “have to look at further measures and further steps”.

“That might involve rules in and around social distancing again it may need us to look at the risks associated with certain sectors,” he said.

“None of us wants that. Those ultimately will be decisions for ministers.

“What we must prevent from happening is our health service from potentially being overwhelmed.

“I think that if it continues as it is behaving in South Africa and what we are seeing emerging in some parts of the UK... it is likely we will see a very significant wave it will rise very rapidly.

“Therefore, if there is a need for interventions and further measures, those will need to be introduced early.”

The chief medical officer was asked about reports the Omicron variant may see milder symptoms among many.

“Given how rapidly the cases are rising even if it causes moderate disease or less severe disease. A small percentage of a very large number is still a very large number,” he added.

“If we have a very large number of cases and a small number require hospital care that is still a huge pressure on our health service.

“Don’t forget we still are in the middle of a Delta wave which we haven’t seen the end of. The last thing we want is a Delta wave and then an Omicron wave.”