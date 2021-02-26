Retail union hits out at 20p pay increase for Sainsbury's workers

Sainsbury’s and Argos staff are to receive a bonus in recognition of their work during the Covid-19 pandemic, the retailer said (Michael McHugh PA)

A retail trade union has hit out at a 20p pay increase offered to Sainsbury's staff for not going as far as what is offered by other retailers.

The Union for Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) said they're "disappointed" the 2021 increased pay offer of £9.50 per hour does not meet the £10 benchmark set out in union’s New Deal for Workers campaign.

It's after the retailer said it will increase salaries for staff at its supermarkets and Argos stores and pay a bonus to frontline workers, the third since the pandemic started.

Sainsbury’s staff currently receive £9.30 an hour and Argos workers get £9 an hour under their parent company, but this will rise to £9.50 from March.

A one-off 3% annual bonus will also be paid, meaning a full-time worker will take home an extra £530.

It falls short of the £10 deal negotiated by the union, which has over 400,000 members, with the supermarket chain Morrisons to pay its staff the increased rate from April.

Within Usdaw's membership there are around 40,000 Sainsbury’s and Argos workers, the vast majority of whom have worked throughout the pandemic to keep the nation fed, the union said.

Most Usdaw members work in the retail sector, but the union also has many members in transport, distribution, food manufacturing, chemicals and other trades.

Supermarkets have been one of the biggest winners during the global pandemic, remaining open throughout and enjoying strong sales as non-essential retailers, pubs, cafes and restaurants remain shut.

The union has called for an investment in the hourly rate on top of the plan to pay bonuses agreed to by Sainsbury's and Argos management because of the impact of irregular payments on those who are in receipt of in-work benefits.

Usdaw national officer Dave Gill said staff deserve much better this year. after facing increased abuse from customers and worries about catching Covid.

"As key workers delivering an essential service, they deserve much better than the additional 20p per hour on offer, particularly after only receiving a 1.3% increase last year," he said.

"The deal offers a higher increase for Argos workers of around 6%, which is welcome, but they also deserve better.

"Most Argos staff also worked throughout the pandemic, with many being redeployed into Sainsbury’s stores supporting the food retail side of the business."

Providing small bonuses will impact Universal Credit payments and working tax credits that many staff rely on, he added.

"Sainsbury’s should at least match the Usdaw/Morrisons deal and give their staff the proper pay rise they deserve."

In a statement, the retailer said Sainsbury’s is rewarding frontline colleagues with over £100m after forgoing business rates relief of £410 million in January.

The business expects to report at least £330m underlying profit before tax in the financial year to March 2021, in contrast to the £586m profit it made in the financial year to March 2020.

Clodagh Moriarty, Retail and Digital Director at Sainsbury’s said: "In the last 12 months our frontline colleagues have shown outstanding commitment to our customers. In recognition of everything they have achieved, we are giving them a pay rise, plus an additional one-off payment.

"I feel so proud and humbled by the dedication our colleagues have shown day in, day out and would like to thank everyone for the part they have played in helping to feed the nation throughout an extraordinary year," she added.