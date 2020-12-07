Return to shielding is urged until Covid vaccine becomes available

Executive ministers have been urged to formally reintroduce shielding until a Covid vaccine is widely available.

Around 95,000 people in Northern Ireland received letters earlier this year advising them they were at serious risk from the virus.

The advice not to leave their homes and minimise all face-to-face contact was paused at the end of July.

However, Asthma UK & British Lung Foundation Northern Ireland has written to Health Minister Robin Swann calling for the reintroduction of shielding and the support that comes with it.

Joseph Carter, head of the charity, said: "During the first lockdown the shielding scheme offered vital support to some of the most clinically vulnerable people in our communities.

"This support, which ranged from guaranteed food delivery slots to exemptions from work, proved essential in keeping people safe and well.

"As we approach winter, these vulnerable people now must not only contend with the traditional winter concerns - but also concerns about coronavirus too.

"We cannot allow people to become cut off and isolated during these bleak winter months," Mr Carter said.

Bernie Divin, who lives in Londonderry and suffers from severe eosinophilic asthma, works in a hospital and was initially told to shield at the start of lockdown in March.

She later returned to work and supports the return of shielding, particularly over the winter and until a vaccine is widely available.

Ms Divin said: "Shielding was an invaluable lifeline for people like me.

"I hope the Executive will look to restore shielding, and the support that comes with it, until mass vaccination is possible.

"Only then will people like me feel safe to resume day-to-day life."