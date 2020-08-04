Returning Covid-19 patients to care homes slammed

A campaigner for the elderly in Northern Ireland has said decisions which led to covid-positive patients being sent from hospital back to care homes must not be repeated.

The Belfast Telegraph reported on Saturday how seven patients with Covid-19 were returned to care facilities at the height of the pandemic.

It has now emerged that hundreds of others were not tested at all.

A Freedom of Information request by the Local Democracy Reporting service found that the Northern Trust discharged six people with coronavirus into nursing homes between March 1 and April 15, before the change in government guidance.

A further person who tested positive was discharged by the Southern Trust in period.

However, the vast majority of patients were not even tested.

About one in six of the 433 patients returned to care homes by the Northern Trust were tested, while the Southern and South Eastern Trusts tested around one in five.

Of the 34 South Eastern Trust patients tested before discharge, one had coronavirus and went to a "Covid-specific recovery unit".

The protocol to test all patients before discharge to care homes was introduced in Northern Ireland on April 17.

According to the most recent NISRA figures, about half of those who died from the virus in Northern Ireland were care home residents.

Eddie Lynch, NI commissioner for Older People, said: "There is little doubt that there are lessons to be learned from decisions which were made in March and April when Covid first reached Northern Ireland.

"Going forward, it is essential that we do not repeat errors which were made that placed the residents in our care homes at even greater risk.

The Northern Trust said: "These patients with known Covid-positive status no longer required consultant-led care and would have been discharged to their own care home in consultation with care home managers with appropriate discharge advice on the need for isolation and use of personal protective equipment for staff."

A Southern Trust spokesperson said: "Prior to NI interim testing protocol version three (April 17) the guidance was to test for COVID-19 when there was a cluster in a long-term care facility.

"Care home residents would also have been tested if they met the case definition and required admission to hospital."

The South Eastern Trust spokeswoman said all patients were now tested before discharge to care homes, and had been since April 16 when Public Health England changed their guidance.