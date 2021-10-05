Revealed: Belfast hospital staff vaccination rates

Nurses were the lowest profession vaccinated by the end of June according to the figures(stock image)

Figures from the Belfast Trust show as few as 60% of nurses were fully vaccinated by June against Covid-19, with the cohort representing the lowest uptake within the trust.

The figures also show that take up of the jab by staff within the trust lagged behind the wider Northern Ireland population.

Revealed in a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by The Irish News, the figures show take-up of the jab was highest among doctors, with 94% having received their first dose by June 24.

Among the professional groups within the trust, uptake was lowest among nursing and midwifery staff with just 62% having their first jab and 60% fully vaccinated.

They also show 73% (15,963) of the trust’s staff received their first jab while 70% had both doses. At the same point, 80% of Northern Ireland’s wider population had received their first jab.

The breakdown of the figures refer to last December, when frontline health workers were first offered the Pfizer jab at the Royal Victoria Hospital and cover up to June 26, when the hospital stopped its “staff only” vaccination campaign.

The Royal College of Nursing’s Acting Director Rita Devlin encouraged “all nursing staff” to take up the offer of a vaccine.

Last month, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called for Covid-19 vaccines to be made compulsory for all frontline health staff, including nurses and care home workers.

"They’re the people at the front line… in any normal time we would not be supporting this but this is not a normal time,” he said at the time.

Public health physician Dr Gabriel Scally told the Irish news the variation in the uptake of the jab between the various professions in the trust was “extremely worrying”.

"It really is a professional duty of those treating sick people that they don't cause them damage," he said.

“Spreading Covid-19 is potentially fatal and therefore there is really a very strong professional duty on healthcare staff to be fully vaccinated in order to protect their patients.”

He added: "Having said that, the trust clearly doesn't believe these figures are accurate because of bank staff/temporary staff. The idea that staff could have availed of this elsewhere applies to all the other groups – there's no reason why nurses/midwives should be different in that respect. The only thing would be the bank nurses.

"But it's up to the trust. The trust should know exactly what proportion of professionals working in their hospitals are vaccinated. On the evidence that they've presented, it's really not good enough.

"I support mandatory vaccination for the frontline. It's the only way to keep patients and staff safe because staff are in a vulnerable position as well if they're dealing with Covid patients and others in their family be exposed as a result."

The Belfast Trust said the figures are incomplete as they don’t include staff vaccinated elsewhere and do not include bank staff at the trust.

In a response to the newspaper, the trust responded: "It does not include those staff who attended for vaccination after 24/06/21. Therefore, the actual number of staff vaccinated is higher than the figures quoted.”

The Department of Health said that healthcare staff "have a personal and professional duty to act to protect those to whom they are providing care and should act now to make arrangements to get vaccinated”.

“The Department notes that these are incomplete figures and will not have captured the full details of staff vaccination,” they added.

"We would make the same appeal to staff who are not yet vaccinated as we do to the general public – please do not delay getting your jab any longer.

"The benefits of vaccination are very clear, not least in weakening the link between Covid infection and hospitalisation. Getting our Covid vaccine is the single most important thing each of us can do to help our health service get through this winter."