Revealed: More than half of people on list for first hospital appointment waiting longer than a year

167,806 people were waiting longer than 52 weeks for a first outpatient appointment at the end of last year.

More than half of the 323,174 people waiting for a first outpatient appointment have been waiting longer than a year, it has emerged.

The Department of Health has released its quarterly waiting time statistics, which have highlighted the deteriorating situation in Northern Ireland for people waiting to see a hospital doctor.

According to the statistics, 167,806 were waiting longer than 52 weeks for a first outpatient appointment at the end of last year.

ENT, general surgery and dermatology were the specialties with the most people waiting to see a hospital doctor.

In relation to inpatient treatment, 105,159 people were waiting for an appointment on December 31, 2020, with 40% waiting longer than six months.

According to the 2020/21 Ministerial target, at least half of patients should wait no longer than nine weeks for a first outpatient appointment, with no patient waiting longer than 52 weeks.

However, the Department of Health has revealed that 85.3% of patients were waiting more than nine weeks at the end of last year, compared to 84.9% on September 30, 2020 and 78.4% at the end of December 2019.

The figures have shown that more first outpatient appointments were provided in the final quarter of last year compared to the previous three months.

There were 66,055 attendances for a first outpatient appointment during the quarter ending December 2020 – an increase of 11.4% on the number seen during the quarter ending September 2020.

However, this is 50,052 less first outpatient appointments than were carried out in December 2019.