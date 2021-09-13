Revealed: Number of travellers to NI suspected of breaking Covid rules

It has been revealed that almost a third of travellers who arrived into Northern Ireland and England in the spring of this year may have broken quarantine rules.

More than 300,000 cases were referred to the Home Office for “extra checks on their whereabouts”.

This was due to concerns they were not following coronavirus isolation rules at a time when cases of the highly infectious Delta variant – which was first detected in India – were beginning to rise and spread.

The figure was obtained in a Freedom of Information request by the BBC. The figures were grouped together and did not detail the exact location.

Earlier this year, the government introduced new rules for people arriving from abroad in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus and stop new variants arriving in the country.

Some travellers, arriving from high-risk or “red list” countries, had to quarantine in hotels.

Those coming from "amber list" - or medium-risk areas - were required to self-isolate for 10 days and provide evidence of negative Covid tests.

From March 17 to May 31 more than 1million people arrived in England and Northern Ireland from amber list countries.

Call handlers employed by the Department of Health were tasked with contacting arrivals to check they were obeying the self-isolation and testing rules.

Cases where the contact ended the call, refused to co-operate, indicated they would break the quarantine or testing rules, or could not be contacted after three attempts were referred to investigators at the Border Force Criminal Justice Unit and the police.

Officers would then attempt to visit the contact at home to check they were following the rules.

The Home Office said it aimed to visit over 99% of people who were due to be self-isolating.

Labour's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said the figures obtained by the BBC "confirm our worst fears" about the government's "lax border policy".

He also accused the Home Office of “gross negligence”.