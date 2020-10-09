Rise in cases across NI is a worry, says senior medic

A senior doctor has said he is extremely worried about the surge in Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Dr Tom Black was speaking after a further 923 cases were announced yesterday.

Already this month 5,158 incidents have been confirmed - compared to 4,658 in the whole of September and 1,306 in August.

Dr Black, chair of the BMA's Northern Ireland Council, said the figures were alarming.

"We should all be extremely worried about the growth in cases over the past couple of weeks," he said. "We did not expect to see such a rise again so soon, but be in no doubt we are now at the start of a second wave."

Department of Health data showed that, as of yesterday, there were 120 patients in hospitals with Covid-19 and 15 are in intensive care.

Dr Black said: "With hospital admissions now also increasing, we have got to do all we can for the sake of our NHS and the most vulnerable in our society.

"It is essential that everyone plays their part now to help drive down transmissions of this virus, otherwise our health service faces a worse situation than we did during the first wave."

Yesterday an appeal for more health care staff to join the battle against coronavirus was reopened.

More than 11,000 applications were received in March to the Covid-19 HSC Workforce Appeal.

It resulted in the appointment of 1,702 doctors, nurses and other ancillary staff to bolster staff numbers during the first surge of cases of the virus.

As cases rise again, Health Minister Robin Swann said they want to build capacity again.

He described the response to the first appeal as "phenomenal".

"We have now reopened the workforce appeal to build capacity again with particular focus on certain roles and positions," he said.

"I would urge anyone with the relevant skills and experience to consider applying to join or return to the health service."

Dr Black also appealed for staff to come forward.

He added: "One of the key issues for this second wave of Covid-19 is the number of health service staff absent or having to isolate.

"This is having a big effect across the clinical and frontline health workforce here, many of whom have the added pressure of fatigue and burn-out from the first wave."