Rise in number of people who have died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland

The latest Nisra bulletin shows seven deaths involving Covid-19 in the week from August 8-14.

A rise in the number of people who have died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland has been recorded in the latest weekly bulletin.

According to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) there were seven deaths involving Covid-19 in the week from August 8-14.

This is a rise from four during the previous week.

The total number of deaths in the region, to August 14, according to Nisra, is 866.

Of these deaths, 456 (52.7%) took place in hospital, 351 (40.5%) in care homes, 51 (5.9%) at residential addresses or other locations and eight (0.9%) in hospices.

The 359 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate establishments.

The equivalent number of deaths of people with Covid-19 recorded in the daily figures reported by the Department of Health to August 14 was 558.

The department’s figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals, and the patients may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Another 51 people in Northern Ireland had tested positive for coronavirus, according to the department on Thursday.

Some 298 people have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days, bringing the total in the region to 6,556.

Health minister Robin Swann said the R-number in the region is currently 1.3.

On Thursday he announced new restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the virus.

The number of people meeting indoors is to be reduced to six from no more than two households.

The limit on numbers at outdoor gatherings will fall from 30 to 15.

Meanwhile, Mr Swann also announced there would be focused PSNI enforcement of coronavirus regulations in hotspot areas.