Rival Fermanagh salons unite in fundraising to buy coronavirus safety gear for NHS

Salon owners (from left) Breege Boles, Imelda Maguire, Julie O’Shea, Jenna Little and Danielle Stewart take delivery of vital supplies for front line health staff which they bought after jointly raising £10,000

A group of hair and beauty salon owners in the Enniskillen area have raised almost £10,000 in just three days and have already taken their first delivery of life-saving equipment

A week ago they were business rivals, today they are all working side by side to provide vital personal protection equipment (PPE) for front line health staff in Co Fermanagh.

Among the businesses taking part in the military-style operation is Kinawley-based Hair by Imelda Maguire, and owner Imelda said she's been "totally blown away" by the response to the appeal from the community.

"We were all at a loss when we had to close due to the virus," she said.

"When one of my clients told me her daughter was working in the Covid-19 ward at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen and that she had to wash her hair at least three times every day, I thought I'd try and help. At first it was just donating shampoos and conditioner from the salon. Then other salons started doing the same.

"Soon we were all chatting away in a WhatsApp group and trying to come up with more we could do to help," Imelda said.

Many of the salons involved have clients who are working on the front line against coronavirus where vital equipment is in short supply. Once a GoFundMe page was set up by Jacqueline McCaffrey of Advanced Beauty in Enniskillen, the donations rolled in.

"It was remarkable how quickly it caught on," said Imelda. "We were only aiming for £500 and we've had almost £10,000 donated by the business and wider community. There's a lot of love out there for our health workers.

"For the past three days I've spent so much time on the phone trying to arrange deliveries. Others have been online trying to source what's needed, though that has started to proved more difficult now."

Eden Salon in Enniskillen, owned by Julie 'O'Shea, is now the unofficial hub of the operation.

"We got our first delivery on Tuesday," said Imelda. "Now we'll be making sure it all gets to the people who need it most.

"We have to thank everyone who has donated and we've been delighted to get the thanks of the health workers we know are doing a wonderful job for us all."