Robin Swann aims to push for an 'ambitious' mass Covid-19 testing programme

Minister hopes to mirror Liverpool system but warns it will take time

The Health Minister has said Northern Ireland should push for a mass testing system as seen in Liverpool, but warned such an ambitious plan would take time.

Speaking at a Stormont health briefing on Wednesday, Robin Swann said he had already raised the issue with Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Mr Swann added that rapid progress on a Covid-19 vaccine could bring hope by the spring, but further restrictions before Christmas would still be inevitable.

It comes as the Department of Health confirmed a further 11 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 889.

There were also another 518 confirmed cases of the virus recorded in the previous 24-hour reporting period. A total of 48,229 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

In the last week, 3,535 people tested positive for the virus, including 646 people in the Belfast council area and 520 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

There are currently 542 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 44 in intensive care units.

Hospital bed occupancy was recorded as 102%, while 25 intensive care unit beds remain free.

There are also 166 active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Ireland care homes.

After visiting the new Nightingale facility at Whiteabbey Hospital, Mr Swann said bringing the rates of transmission down to take pressure off medical staff remained his top priority.

He is due to bring new options "for a better Christmas season" to an Executive meeting today.

Referencing recent comments by DUP MP Sammy Wilson, who said that the current level of Covid-19 restrictions risked destroying the economy, Mr Swann said: "The biggest threat to our economy is not restrictions or higher levels of public borrowing, it's the virus."

Looking forward, he added: "There is real hope on the horizon, exciting progress has been made on vaccines, rapid and mass testing is closer to becoming a reality.

"Treatments and knowledge of the virus have improved.

"These are all grounds for real optimism because springtime is coming but it's not here yet."

Asked about mass testing, he said: "I've been in contact with Matt Hancock today and these tests are to be distributed in the Barnett Consequentials (the formula used by the Treasury to allocate funding to devolved regions).

"What we're asking him is if he could actually forward pay Northern Ireland in some way in regards to the supply of some of those tests so that we can look at a more ambitious mass testing programme for Northern Ireland."

He said he did not "want to hamper our ambition" but people should not see mass testing "as the panacea or the silver bullet for everything, for even a project like that would take time to initiate".

The issue of mass testing was also raised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said talks will be held with the Executive on rolling out more programmes across the UK.

He made the remark in response to DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson during Prime Minister's questions.

Sir Jeffrey said Northern Ireland should be considered for the scheme, already under way in Liverpool, in light of its population size.

The prime minister said he recognised that mass testing was a "powerful weapon" in the fight against Covid-19.

It is understood that the Health Minister met the First and Deputy First Ministers on Tuesday to discuss the latest modelling data, and also raised the issue of mass testing.