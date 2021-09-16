Robin Swann confirms request for military assistance in Northern Ireland’s health service

Trooper Sam Jones assisting an NHS paramedic at the height of the coronavirus outbreak last year.

Military personnel are to return to Northern Ireland’s health service as a result of rising pressures in the system, the Health Minister confirmed.

Robin Swann said the Department of Health has officially made the request for military assistance and described a “growing pressure cooker environment” in the health service.

Last week Northern Trust interim director of operations Wendy Magowan described an exhausted workforce in the health service and said she would welcome any additional doctors, nurses or healthcare assistants from the military.

Military personnel have already been used in earlier stages of Northern Ireland's response to the pandemic.

More than 500 armed forces staff have been deployed in Northern Ireland over the past year, including 100 at the mass vaccination centre in the SSE Arena.

It is understood the latest request will be made for 100 military staff to be deployed in the health service, with personnel sent to Belfast City Hospital and the Ulster Hospital during the month of October.

Mr Swann said: “Our health service is under pressure as never before.

“I am determined to activate any measure that can alleviate the situation in any way.

“The current situation is different to the pressures in the earlier stages of the pandemic. We have the ongoing and serious Covid threat combined with a growing pressure cooker environment right across health and social care.

“Staff are exhausted, having been facing the pandemic and its repercussions day in, day out, month in, month out, for the best part of two years.

“I am deeply concerned about the pressures they are facing. I say this to them directly - please be assured of the heartfelt support and gratitude from me as Minister and from the people of Northern Ireland. Thank you for your ongoing work and dedication and for going far, far beyond the extra mile.

“I am very well aware of just how tough it is. The system simply doesn’t have the capacity to deal with the levels of need and demand coming in.

“Strenuous efforts are being made to mitigate the pressures and to plan for winter.

“We all need to support our health service and its staff. Please do everything you can to stop Covid spreading.

“Please get your vaccine – first and second doses. Getting vaccinated is the single most important thing you can do for the health service and its staff as we face into winter. Every vaccine jab is another brick in the defences of our health service.”