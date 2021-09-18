Robin Swann facing legal action over bid to give Covid-19 vaccine to Northern Ireland children

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister is facing a High Court battle over plans to vaccinate children between the ages of 12 and 15.

A pre-action letter has been sent to the Department of Health asking Robin Swann to reconsider his decision to extend Northern Ireland’s Covid vaccination programme to the age cohort.

The legal action raises concerns about the decision coming after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) refused to approve the universal vaccination of healthy children.

The letter argues that, if the programme is rolled out to children in Northern Ireland, they should only receive the vaccination with parental consent.

Stephen Atherton, a solicitor from John J McNally & Co in Magherafelt which is bringing the action on behalf of a parent, said: “We’ve been told from the outset of the pandemic that the Executive and Department of Health are following the science.

"Yet on this occasion they’ve completely disregarded the science.

“We would also argue that it is impossible for children to give informed consent in the absence of any long-term safety data and in circumstances where the government’s own scientific and medical advisers are providing conflicting advice.”

The action comes after it emerged children can overrule their parents’ wishes and give consent for the vaccination.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Health said she cannot comment on legal proceedings.

Earlier this week, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Naresh Chada, said children may be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine without parental consent but he stressed that officials are keen that there will be “sufficient discussion” between children and those with parental responsibility to ensure this doesn’t happen.

In many cases regarding healthcare, parental consent is sought for children aged between 12 and 15 but young people can also provide their own consent if they have been assessed as competent, under the principle of Gillick consent.

Where the young person is not considered competent to give their own consent and does not object to vaccination, consent must be provided by those with parental responsibility.

If a parent objects to their child being vaccinated but the child wants to be vaccinated and is judged to be Gillick competent, the healthcare professional will try to reach agreement between the parent and child.

However, the parent cannot overrule the decision of a Gillick competent child.

When it announced its decision on vaccinating children aged 12 to 15 earlier this month, the JCVI said “the benefits from vaccination are marginally greater than the potential known harms” but also said “there is considerable uncertainty regarding the magnitude of the potential harms”.

It followed an earlier announcement by the UK’s medication regulator which said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine “is safe and effective” in 12 to 15-year-olds and “the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk”.