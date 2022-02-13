Robin Swann has ‘space’ to remove remaining Covid restrictions, claims Justice Minister Naomi Long

Alliance leader Naomi Long said she wrote to Michelle O’Neill to say she felt party leader meetings needed to include all the leaders (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister hopes she has given “space” for Health Minister Robin Swann to remove Covid-19 restrictions early next week.

It comes after Mr Swann had asked other minsters to indicate by Monday whether they support pressing ahead with lifting the remaining Covid rules in the absence of an Executive.

Last week, a letter reported in the media stated government lawyers suggested the removal of restrictions would be “significant” and would need Executive approval.

However, it was also reported Mr Swann has been advised if other ministers agree that changing the regulations is not deemed significant, controversial, or cutting across the responsibility of another department, he could proceed with minimal risk.

Ms Long said provided advice given to Mr Swann by Northern Ireland’s Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer allowed, the minister should “start to remove restrictions”.

She said she does not “see a strong argument” for retaining the current restrictions.

“I am of the view the Executive has an established policy around this,” Ms Long told BBC’s Sunday Politics programme.

“Our established policy is and has been well stated by all ministers, that we would not retain restrictions for any longer than was absolutely necessary.

“He has written to us all I have responded to him to say I don’t think it is cross cutting, in the sense it impacts my department in a significant way. I don’t think it is significant in the way introducing restrictions, for example, would be.

“I hope that in writing back to Robin on Friday, we have given him some space to make decisions early next week.”

When asked if current regulations could instead be moved into guidance, the Alliance Party leader said policy is going to have to respond to Covid in a “different way”.

“It will become as we knew it always would, endemic. It isn’t, I don’t think, to undermine the basics. We should still do the hand washing, the mask wearing, the ventilation.

“Robin has taken the correct course of action, I have supported him in what he is trying to do, and I think those who have walked away from the Executive need to take responsibility for their actions.”

On the show, Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill confirmed his sector are hoping restrictions can be removed as early as tomorrow, amid warnings of an uncertain period ahead for the industry.

“I am encouraged when I hear any minister speak they say they will back the Health Minister and remove them,” Mr Neill said.

“I am hopeful when they all respond by midday tomorrow, we can get a decision and get them away.

“The next quarter is probably the most vulnerable we have been during this whole pandemic as all the protections are going away alongside all the support. The public have moved on and it is becoming incredibly challenging.”

Meanwhile, Ms Long was asked if the DUP and Ulster Unionist Party should make clear they would be willing to nominate a deputy First Minister in the event of Sinn Fein becoming the largest party and taking the First Minister seat following the May election.

The question has become a long running issue over the past number of weeks, with both unionist parties facing questions.

On Friday, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme he thinks the parties should commit to nominating a deputy First Minister “whatever the result in May”.

Up to now, both the DUP and Ulster Unionist Party have refused to confirm whether they would nominate a deputy First Minister in such a scenario, meaning under Stormont rules a power sharing Executive could not be formed.

Ms Long said the issue “shouldn’t even be a question”.

“If the electorate decide who the largest and second largest parties are they decide what the largest and second largest designations are it shouldn’t be a question it should simply be the process,” she added.

“The DUP have been happy to benefit, as have the UUP in the past of being the largest party and being the First Minister and they now need to recognise if that shifts and another party becomes the largest party, that they have to be willing, as democrats, to accept the outcome of the election and provide a deputy First Minister.”