Robin Swann hopes to lift Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland but warns ‘both hands tied behind back’ on health reform

The Health Minister has announced his intention to try and remove most “if not all” Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland.

And in a blistering attack on his political opponents, Robin Swann said that he is “not prepared to allow a failure of politics to get in the way of lifting now unnecessary restrictions”.

However, he warned patients are likely to come to harm as a result of the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan last week as the DUP ramps up pressure over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Hopes of a three-year budget, which had been hailed as instrumental in helping to revive the ailing health service, now lie in tatters in the absence of an Executive to approve public spending.

In a sombre address to journalists at Stormont, Mr Swann apologised to patients who have been waiting upwards of 10 years for surgery as the hospital waiting list crisis deepens.

He said officials and health professionals working to reform the health service are now doing so with “both hands tied behind our backs”.

Our health service urgently needs an end to political point scoring

“I want to say I’m sorry, I truly want to apologise to all those people in Northern Ireland who are now left in an unsure and uncertain place as to where we will be in eight weeks’ time,” he said.

“We have laid out over the past two years, even as we combatted Covid, about the rebuilding structure of what we needed to do.

“We set out an elective care strategy, with clear targets which would actually reduce our waiting times down to a year in five years’ time.

“Now that was still challenging, it still wasn’t great, but it’s where we saw a direction of travel that we could achieve here in Northern Ireland.

“That needed recurrent funding, it needed a surety of financial support for that period of time, also the same with our mental health strategy, £1.2bn was needed over the next 10 years to put all those actions into place as well as a cancer strategy that’s currently out for consultation.

“All those are predicated on the surety of an Executive being able to provide collective support, but also collective financial support for the job that needed to be done.”

Mr Swann continued: “We in the health service and the people working across our health service family have been working over the past two years to counter a global pandemic, but also to put in place those building blocks to rebuild our health service.

“So when we did reach the point where we are now at, when we see a reversal of the number of cases, the hospitalisations, that we could start to re-energise our health service, to get back to doing the core work that it wants to do.

“But that has been thrown into uncertainty and unsurety that’s leading us all now to a situation where we want to move forward, but it’s not just that we have one hand tied behind our backs, we now have both hands tied behind our backs.”

Referring to the previous collapse of the Assembly, Mr Swann said patients were failed as a result, and he warned: “A further period of disruption would be even worse now and let me be absolutely clear, patients may sadly come to harm.

“Our health service urgently needs an end to political point scoring.”

Mr Swann also said he is awaiting the final legal position on how he can remove Covid-19 restrictions.

The matter was due to be discussed by the Executive this Thursday, which cannot now happen due to Mr Givan’s resignation.

“Nothing about Covid-19 has been easy, nor has it ever been predictable. As we experienced with the Omicron variant, the pandemic can quickly change direction.

“Thankfully it is my hope that we are through the worst of the current wave.”

Mr Swann said whilst transmission levels are likely to remain high for “some time”, the vaccination programme and high levels of natural immunity, hospital numbers are expected to “continue to gradually decline”.

A further 3,105 cases and two deaths were recorded today, with 14 Covid patients in critical care units and 299 Covid occupied beds.

Mr Swann said: “So, we are in a better place now than we were at the start of the year. We have real reasons to be optimistic.

“That is why until last week I was expecting this week’s meeting of the Executive to deliver a major review of the remaining coronavirus regulations.

“But for reasons well known we won’t have that opportunity. The story this week should have been how public adherence and the sheer scale of the sacrifice of health workers had allowed us to move to the position of lifting restrictions.

“The absence of a First or Deputy First Minister has removed the opportunity for those discussions at an Executive.

“But I’m not prepared to allow a failure of politics to get in the way of lifting now unnecessary restrictions.

“So today, I can confirm that as it was my intention to go to the Executive this week to advocate a significant removal of Covid restrictions, I am now seeking that legal guidance on how I myself can replace the bulk of remaining restrictions – if not them all – with clear guidance and advice.

“When we had an Executive, ministers always said we wouldn’t retain restrictions for a day longer than necessary, so that same logic should still apply.”