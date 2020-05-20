Robin Swann: 'It wasn't that we weren't alert to the care home issues, people didn't know about our planning'
Measures to protect care homes in Northern Ireland during the pandemic could have been handled differently, Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride has said. Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann defended his actions on protecting care homes, saying: “I’ve nothing to hide.”
Suzanne Breen
Suzanne Breen talks to Health Minister Robin Swann on his department's approach to tackling the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland's care homes.