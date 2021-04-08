Robin Swann launches consultation to extend modifications to children’s social care regulations

The Department of Health has launched a consultation to extend modifications to children’s social care regulations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aim is to enable health trusts to undertake a number of their statutory duties in relation to vulnerable children in different ways or within moderately adjusted timescales across a small number of areas for a limited time up to 7 November.

The modifications may be revoked earlier if evidence suggests they should.

Last May, the Children’ Social Care (Coronavirus) (Temporary Modification of Children’s Social Care) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020 came into operation to provide health rtusts and other children’s social care providers with temporary modifications to support them during the pandemic up to November 2020.

The Department later extended these modifications for a further six months up to 7 May with a commitment to keep under review whether any modifications need to remain in place for a further extended period by monitoring use of the regulations.

Health Minister, Robin Swann said: “The latest monitoring data indicates that a level of flexibility in a small number of areas continues to be required for a further period to support staff to safeguard and promote the welfare of children in their care. We are seeking views on proposals to extend the regulations relating to that small number of areas for another six months.”

The consultation will be open until 22 April and full details are available on the nidirect website: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/public-consultations