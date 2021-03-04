Robin Swann ‘not comfortable’ with mandatory vaccine certificates

The health minister has said he is not in favour of Covid-19 vaccine certificates becoming mandatory in Northern Ireland.

Robin Swann said they may be used for international travel but the idea they may be required in Northern Ireland to visit the cinema or restaurant “doesn’t sit comfortably with me”.

Appearing at the Stormont health committee on Thursday morning, the UUP minister also said the use of vaccine certificates is not generally supported by the Executive.

Responding to a question on the subject from SDLP MLA Cara Hunter, he said: “It is one of those very topical conversations at this minute of time.

“There was a four nations call last night at first ministers level, which I was part of and I know it’s a piece of work that Her Majesty’s government are actually undertaking as to what that looks like.

“It will bring particular challenges, especially for us because if we introduce a Covid certificate or passport or whatever it may deemed to be about access to services, especially it’s how we match that as well and it’s something the Deputy First Minister raised about how that’s concurrent across these islands, not just throughout the United Kingdom as well.

“I suppose the additional challenges, as well as how they are perceived on an international basis, will some countries insist on having a vaccination certificate or passport prior to entry for holidays and things like that?

“It is something that we will have to develop to allow that greater part of travel.

“It’s not something, and I will be honest with you, it’s not something from a political point of view or a personal point of view that I think we should ever develop in Northern Ireland, that we would need to provide certification of vaccination to enter a cinema or to enter a restaurant.

“That’s not something that sits comfortably with me.”

Mr Swann said proof of vaccination against the likes of yellow fever is already required in some regions so it is possible that Covid vaccination certificates may be required for international travel in future.

“But to access services is something I don’t think the Executive or I don’t think the Assembly would be entirely comfortable with,” he continued.

Mr Swann also provided an update on the vaccination programme and again ruled out the need for a 24/7 service.

He said consideration is being given to the possibility that the planned mass vaccination at the SSE Arena will run extended hours but not on a 24/7 basis.

He also said he expects that everyone over the age of 50 will have received a vaccine by April.