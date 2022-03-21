Robin Swann supports day to remember lives lost during pandemic

Health Minister Robin Swann is one of the political leaders across the UK supporting the National Day of Reflection on Wednesday, which marks the second anniversary of the first Covid lockdown.

Spearheaded by end-of-life charity Marie Curie, it is a day to support the people who have been bereaved since the start of the pandemic, as well as remember the lives of those who have died.

Mr Swann is joining the likes of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford, who have pledged their support for the event.

Mr Johnson said: “Those lost to Covid will never be out of our hearts and minds, and today we reflect as a nation.

“The toll this pandemic has taken across the globe is immeasurable. The National Day of Reflection is a chance to come together, mourn, and offer our collective support and sympathies to all those grieving.

“It’s also a chance to thank everyone who cared for us throughout. I saw first-hand the heroic efforts of NHS staff and I pay tribute to them, the grief counsellors, charity workers, and friends and families, as we pause to remember those we have lost.”

Mr Swann said the National Day of Reflection provides people across Northern Ireland with an important opportunity to pause and remember the lives of all those who have died during the past two years.

More than 4,300 Covid-related deaths have occurred in Northern Ireland, while many more people lost their lives as a result of the pandemic.

An unknown number of people were denied the opportunity to attend funerals or even hold the hands of their loved ones in their final moments as a result of the pandemic.

Draconian public health measures also meant anyone who died with Covid-19 was buried in the clothes or hospital gown they were wearing at the time they passed away and relatives were unable to have a wake or open coffin. Mr Swann said: “Experiencing loss during the pandemic will have meant that many people missed out on those important grieving rituals, so as more aspects of normal life start to resume, it’s vital that we remember and support all those in our communities who will be dealing with the trauma of loss.

“I also want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to our health and social care workforce. In spite of many challenges, their dedication to patients and service users has been unwavering.”

Marie Curie’s chief executive Matthew Reed said: “The last two years have reminded us of how much harder grief is when you are isolated from those you care about and those who support you.

“And while life may be beginning to return to normal for some of us there are many living with the deep trauma of losing a loved one. Grief doesn’t have a lifespan, nor does it discriminate. As a society, we need to find better ways of dealing with grief.

“We hope that having a special day will bring comfort to millions of us who feel the pain of grief, regardless of time or circumstance.

“The National Day of Reflection last year showed that a national day was very much needed and profoundly resonated with people up and down the UK.

“It is time to come together again to reflect on the lives of the people we’ve lost and support those who are grieving.”

On Wednesday, the public is encouraged to join in activities, including observing a minute’s silence at midday and wearing a daffodil pin. Marie Curie is also asking people to shine a light at 8pm or display flowers in their windows. Further information is available from www.mariecurie.org.