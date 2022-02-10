Robin Swann to announce if legal advice allows him to remove Covid rules

Health Minister Robin Swann is expected to announce if he has the legal power to lift Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland, as the SDLP’s Nichola Mallon hit out at the DUP for “another new low” on Thursday.

Mr Swann has been seeking legal advice on whether he can lift Covid-19 curbs without Executive approval following the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan and the subsequent resignation of Michelle O’Neill as deputy First Minister under the Stormont power sharing rules.

It is understood Mr Swann was still awaiting final legal and public health advice on Wednesday night, with an announcement due later.

The SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon blamed the DUP for the current situation.

“Today should be a good day. After all their sacrifices people & businesses should be waking up this morning looking forward to their Executive meeting to lift restrictions,” she wrote.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“But they're not. They can't thanks to the DUP. Another new low in NI politics.”

Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill said it is time to “move now to remove the more punitive restrictions”.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show, Mr Neill said: “We have still a lot of legally required restrictions... that we now need to see removed. We need to start rebuilding our industry. I am hopeful.

"We may not move on all the regulations like England but I think the elements on hospitality now there is no need for. I appreciate we still have a high infection rate. We can’t just keep living under this. Move now to remove the more punitive restrictions.”

Mr Swann said Thursday is the "legal review point" and he hopes to have an update on the state of play. Speaking on Monday, the Health Minister said he is not prepared to allow a "failure of politics" to get in the way of lifting the now unnecessary restrictions.

"I can confirm it was my intention to go to the Executive this week to advocate a significant removal of Covid restrictions," he said.

"I am now seeking legal guidance on how I can replace the bulk of the remaining restrictions, if not all of them, with clear guidance and advice. When we had an Executive, ministers always said we wouldn't retain restrictions for a day longer than necessary, so that same logic should still apply.

Rules which are outstanding in Northern Ireland include rules around the wearing of face coverings, official advice around working from home, the use of vaccine passports and rules on self-isolation and tracing requirements.

The DUP has been contacted for comment.