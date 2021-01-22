Robin Swann to ask Executive to consider jail for Covid law breakers

Minister vents 'disgust' at Sinn Fein MLA military assistance comments

Health Minister Robin Swann has said jailing people for repeatedly flouting coronavirus rules would be "proportionate" and he will be raising the possibility of it with the Executive.

Mr Swann also vented his disgust at a Sinn Fein MLA's comments suggesting military personnel in NI hospitals would "get in the way of real professionals saving people's lives". He said they appeared at odds with the Sinn Fein leadership.

First Minister Arlene Foster has welcomed the military intervention. "These people will be as professional as the next medical person, and I think it's wrong to try and impugn that they won't have that professionalism," she said.

Responding to a judge's comments punishments could be stronger and people jailed for breaking coronavirus laws, Mr Swann said it was unfortunate the Executive had to move to legislating for fines and increasing penalties.

He said he would look at anything in a bid to enforce compliance and the Executive would not be found wanting in toughening up penalties for breaking the rules, but urged people to comply.

"We would rather people do it voluntarily rather than having to go down that line," he told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster.

If we have to go that step further I don't think the Executive will be found wanting. Robin Swann

He stressed it was a small minority of people flouting the rules.

Asked if he would toughen the legislation following the judge's frustration he could not jail repeat offenders, Mr Swann added: "I am open to looking at everything.

"I suppose is a proportionate response and reaction the Executive will take and I am content enough to raise it with Executive colleagues. I will ask the justice minister to have a look at that."

"If we have to go that step further I don't think the Executive will be found wanting. But it is unfortunate. It is a small minority.. the public know this is a big ask."

The health minister also expressed his "disappointed and disgust" at comments from Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan that military personnel in hospitals could "get in the way of real professionals in saving people's health".

Mr Sheehan said he had no real concerns over the call for military assistance. Michelle O'Neill has said the issue should not be used as a political football and her party's priority was to "save lives" and efforts to make the threat posed by Covid "into a green and orange issue is divisive and a distraction".

"This is slamming the dead cat on the table to deflect attention away from the inadequacies of the health department at the moment," Mr Sheehan told Stormont's health committee.

Robin Swann said he always found Pat Sheehan's contributions in the Health Committee as "constructively challenging".

"But I am disappointed at the language yesterday which is not reflective of his party leadership in regards to the assistance we are receiving," he said.

The health minister said those medics drafted in to help were professionals.

"These are military-grade technicians that we are bringing in. It was a skillset not available to us previously and that our health professionals are welcoming."

He said he was dedicated to improving the health service which had been underfunded over the last number of years. He said the health service was only on its feet due to the dedication of it staff.

"This is not an indictment on our current health service, it is an indictment on its under investment."

We are seeing cases comes down, but that is from a very high point. Robin Swann

His comments come as the Royal College of Surgeons said 275 people with "red-flag" cancer have had surgery cancelled in the past week.

Sinn Fein has been asked for a comment.

On the Executive's move to extend the current lockdown until March Mr Swann said it was not an easy decision to extend restrictions.

He said it would be "unrealistic" to expect all restrictions to be eased and planning had to be put in place for consideration of lockdown extended to Easter.

"We are seeing cases comes down, but that is from a very high point," he said.

"It will take time for them to work through our system as we know how this virus works."

He appeared to dismiss tightening restrictions, instead saying compliance could be better.

"This is about the input and the buy in we get from the people of Northern Ireland ... The more chains of infection we can break over the next few weeks the fewer cases we have and the better chance we have of coming out of this."