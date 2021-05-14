Robin Swann urges caution ahead of weekend’s significant football fixtures

Robin Swann has urged football fans in Northern Ireland to “stay safe” and adhere to social distancing, ahead of a weekend of significant sporting fixtures.

At lunchtime on Saturday, Rangers will finally get their hands on the long-awaited Scottish Premiership title, when they lift the trophy at home to Aberdeen in their final fixture of the season at 12.30pm.

The occasion is likely to see many of the club’s loyal supporters in Northern Ireland watching the match, with the health minister urging fans to avoid gathering together in households and larger outdoor gatherings.

Football fans are also likely to be watching the FA Cup final at Wembley later at 5.15pm on Saturday.

The show piece final between Chelsea and Leicester City will be particularly special as a result of the 21,000 spectators who will be welcomed into Wembley Stadium in London to watch the teams.

Speaking ahead of what is likely to be a big weekend of sport, Robin Swann urged caution from people in Northern Ireland.

“I am very aware of just how important football is to many people, not least over the past number of months when Covid-19 restrictions curtailed so much of our lives,” he said.

“There may be a temptation to get together for these big matches – both through indoor mixing between households and in larger gatherings outdoors.

“I would urge people to keep abiding by the public health advice and COVID-19 restrictions. This is how we protect ourselves and others.

“Northern Ireland has made real progress against the virus, but the threat is still very much there. It is still making people very ill and still claiming lives.

“Please stay safe and maintain social distancing.”