Robin Swann welcomes news Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine found to be 'safe and effective'

A review by the European Union's medicines regulator has concluded the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is "safe and effective", with Health Minister Robin Swann calling it "welcome news".

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it would continue to study possible links between rare blood clots and the vaccine.

Its findings came after 13 EU states paused rollouts of the jab, including the Republic of Ireland.

Concerns about the vaccine were initially raised after a report from the Norwegian Medicines Agency revealed blood clotting events in four adults who had the COVID jab.

Speaking after the announcement by the European Medicines Agency, Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann said: "That confirms the advice we received from MHRA over the weekend. I would encourage anyone who has an appointment booked to please come forward and get your vaccination."

AstraZeneca also said after a thorough review of its COVID-19 immunisation data, that it found no evidence of any increased risk of blood clots in any age group or gender in any country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called on countries to continue using the vaccine.

However, the European regulator said it "cannot rule out definitively" a link between "a small number of cases of rare and unusual but very serious blood clotting disorders" and the vaccine, though investigations were ongoing.

European Medicines Agency chief Emer Cooke said the AstraZeneca vaccine "demonstrated at least 60% efficacy in clinical trials in preventing coronavirus disease and, in fact, the real world evidence suggests that the effectiveness could be even higher than that".

She told a press conference: "We are very much aware that some (EU) member states have paused vaccinations, waiting for EMA's outcome of a review.

"Given that thousands of people in the EU die every day - in fact over 2,500 were reported one day last week - it really was crucial for EMA to review rapidly and thoroughly all the available evidence, so we made this review our highest priority."

She said the EMA had worked closely with European medical experts and the regulator's UK counterpart the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) during their work.

"The scientific conclusions adopted today provide member states with the information they need to take an informed decision regarding the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in their vaccination campaigns."

Emer Cooke said this situation was not unexpected, adding that "when you vaccinate millions of people" such reports of rare events will occur.

The EMA has concluded there is no overall increase in the risk of blood clots with the vaccine, and in fact it is likely to reduce the overall risk of clots.

Ms Cooke told a press briefing: "The committee has come to a clear scientific conclusion.

"This is a safe and effective vaccine. Its benefits in protecting people from Covid-19, with the associated risks of death and hospitalisation, outweigh the possible risks.

"We just have to continually remind ourselves of what a difficult situation we are in. This pandemic is costing lives.

"We have vaccines that are safe and effective, that can help prevent death and hospitalisation. We need to use those vaccines within the environment that we have them.

"One of the reasons that we are highlighting the conclusions from the safety discussions today is so that we raise awareness among people who have been vaccinated, or intend to be vaccinated, about things that they should look out for, just in case they have any problem.

"If it was me, I would be vaccinated tomorrow. But I would want to know that if anything happened to me after vaccination, what I should do about it, and that's what we're saying today.

"The committee also concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events, or blood clots."

It comes after it emerged five men in the UK have suffered an "extremely rare" blood clot problem after having the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, though no causal link with the jab has been established.

Following the news, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during Thursday's Downing Street news conference that the UK's regulatory board had reviewed the evidence and confirmed that "the benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid far outweigh any risks".

Confirming he would be receiving the Oxford-AstraZenica jab on Friday, the Prime Minister said: "The Oxford jab is safe, the Pfizer jab is safe, what isn't safe is catching Covid."

"The progress along the road to freedom remains unchecked," added Mr Johnson.