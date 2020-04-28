Rose of Tralee postponed for first time in its 61-year history as result of pandemic

The organisers of the Rose of Tralee festival have confirmed it has been postponed for the first time in its 61-year history because of Covid-19.

In a statement the organisers said: "Over the past few weeks our team has been considering how best we could safely deliver some, or all, of our 2020 festival events.

"Taking into account Government guidelines, the safety of our communities and the ability to deliver a wonderful festival, we have decided to postpone our 2020 festival until August 2021.

"This is the first time in our 61-year history that the festival has been postponed, but it is the right decision as we play our part right now in keeping each other safe and well.

The organisers said the Rose of Tralee International Festival "operates on a year-long basis in Irish communities worldwide", and that amid the current climate they "will continue to harness the goodwill of our extended Rose family in supporting communities and charitable efforts over the next 12 months".

They added: "In the meantime we salute the leadership and the selfless efforts of our front line and support staff everywhere, and among them the efforts of our Roses, Rose escorts and wide Rose family, including our 2019 Rose of Tralee Dr Sinead Flanagan."