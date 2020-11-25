Safety concerns raised after seven staff at Mid Ulster hospital unit test positive for Covid-19

Concerns have been raised that the Northern Trust is not giving staff the tools to work from home after seven employees tested positive for Covid-19 at a Mid Ulster Hospital unit.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone relayed the concerns of staff working in Thompson House and said they need "reassurance" that all measures are being undertaken to ensure their safety.

The Northern Trust confirmed that seven of its staff in Thompson House have tested positive over the past few weeks and ensured that 200 laptops will be rolled out at the beginning of next week to help facilitate those who can work from home.

Thompson House's services include a recovery services team, a community integrated team which consists of district nursing, social work and occupational therapy staff, and the trust home care service.

Northern Trust administration staff are also based in the building.

Mr McGlone, a Mid Ulster MLA, explained that after speaking to the trust's Interim Divisional Director of Community Care Roy Hamill on Monday, he stressed that staff who can work from home should do so.

"He told me they would enforce that with staff members, and that the overall trust had got a batch of around 200 computers to enable staff to work from home," said Mr McGlone.

"I thought that was fair enough but staff still haven't heard about the enforced message of working from home nor have they heard about the computers yet.

"The messages seem to be a bit slow within the trust.

"They're telling staff who have computers themselves which are secure enough or have the adequate software to work from home. But there aren't too many people who have been given that dispensation."

A spokesperson for the Northern Trust stated that its infection control team are currently investigating the circumstances of the outbreak in Thompson House to ensure it is contained.

The trust explained that the Mid Ulster Hospital unit has a daily domestic services cleaning regime Monday to Friday, and following the virus outbreak, a "level 2 clean" of the home care and administration offices, plus all communal areas, was carried out on Wednesday, November 18.

"On Friday, November 20, following confirmation of a positive test in an office area at the opposite end of the building, a further level 2 clean was arranged of the total office block referred to locally as Ward 6," continued the trust.

"As part of the Covid risk assessment framework in place, staff also have supplies of detergent wipes to clean down workstations and touch points throughout the day. Hand sanitiser is also provided."

The trust added that staff have been made aware of the guidance in relation to working from home wherever possible.

"However, it must also be acknowledged that given the nature and unique demands of health and social care service delivery, this will not always be possible," it said. "Since the beginning of the first surge we have made considerable efforts to facilitate home working through increased provision of mobile equipment and remote access to trust online systems."