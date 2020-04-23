Saintfield accountancy firm's tribute to 'happy, kind' Elizabeth Savage, who died after contracting Covid-19

A Co Down woman who passed away yesterday after contracting Covid-19 would want to be remembered "in fine form, happy, kind and determined".

Elizabeth Savage from Saintfield was in her early 80s.

Accountancy firm R Savage and Co Ltd made the announcement on its Facebook page.

Mrs Savage's husband Roland originally founded the Saintfield firm, while his wife was a practice partner there from the 1960s until her retirement in 2014.

"It is with much regret we must announce the death of our former practice partner Mrs Elizabeth Savage, who has unfortunately succumbed to coronavirus," the firm wrote.

"She was a familiar face to many in the Saintfield community. She is survived by her daughter Yvonne and son-in-law Andy to whom we send our deepest sympathy and condolences.

"Elizabeth would want, we think, to be remembered as she was in the [posted] photographs - in fine form, happy, kind and determined."

The firm also included a quote from philosopher Sai Baba, which "summed up" Mrs Savage's attitude to life. It read: "Life is a song - sing it. Life is a game - play it. Life is a challenge - meet it. Life is a dream - realise it. Life is a sacrifice - offer it. Life is love - enjoy it."

The funeral will be private but donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Douglas Funeral Directors, Ballynahinch, in aid of Knockbracken Day Centre.